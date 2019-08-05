‘SERAP’s Allegation Against Akpabio Political, False’

The Managing Director, De-bongos Media, Barrister Leo Ekpenyong, has disclosed that the allegations of constituency projects diversion against Senator Godswill Akpabio by the Socio Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) is politically motivated by desperate politicians.

Barrister Ekpeyong who made this known in a statement issued to journalist in Abuja on Monday said an in-depth and independent investigation into the allegations of SERAP reveals that they are not only economical with the truth, but have become an appendage and willing tool in the hands of vendetta-seeking desperate politicians.

It would be recalled that SERAP recently petitioned the Chairman Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related offences commission (ICPC), Bolaji Owasanoye and the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Godswill Akpabio and Isa Misau over alleged diversion of constituency projects.

Ekpeyong explained that Senator Akpabio has not only accomplished his mandate to justify the confidence reposed in him by his people but expanded the frontiers of benevolence for the positive transformation of Akwa Ibom State.

Accord ring to the statement, “Senator Godswill Akpabio was neither the contractor nor was he involved in the contract execution process.

The statement reads in part: “The supplies of hospital equipments, provision of solar- powered boreholes, VIP toilets, construction of markets across the 10 local government areas of Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial district, donation of skills acquisition/recreational centers are all eloquent expressions of Senator Akpabio’s stellar performance just in four years.

Shortly after Senator Akpabio’s uncommon defection of August 8th 2018, he empowered his constituents with N250, 000 each, and about four hundred and fifty farmers benefited from this gesture in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN).

“It is noteworthy to also state without any fear of contradiction that, 1,200 men and women received N100,000 cash gift each for entrepreneurship development of various vocations geared towards poverty alleviation and development of the local economy on June 8, 2019 in a closing ceremony of his exit from the 8th Senate.

“In early January 2019, 11,600 beneficiaries obtained N10, 000 each alongside startup packs in collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment, (NDE) and Future Assured Programme, a pet project of the Wife of Mr. President, again not limited to the Senatorial District of Senator Akpabio.

Available documentary evidence in the public domain revealed that the Border Communities Development Agency saddled with the onerous task and responsibility of ensuring the execution of sustainable socio-economic and infrastructural development of border communities in Nigeria which handled some of Senator Akpabio’s constituency projects has in a letter dated July 16th 2019 with reference numberBCDA/PDI/CONST/17/139 through its director in charge of projects development and implementation, Mallam Farouk Maitarure, clarified unequivocally that the contractor had performed the supply of the said hospital equipment in full as contained in the bill of quantities though payment by the Agency is yet to be fully liquidated.

“Against this background, we frown at SERAP’s orchestrated cheap blackmail and brazen display of infantile mischief,” it added.

Ekpeyong while challenging SERAP to prove its claim without which we will be compelled to seek lawful redress against their allegation, further urged that it should refrain from allowing itself to be used as a willing tool in the hands of attention-seeking, desperate politicians.

He added: “Senator Akpabio, instead of vilification, deserves due commendation for his meaningful contributions to the growth and development of his people to encourage people-centred programmes and policies of government.

“It needs not be over-emphasized that beyond all doubt, Senator Akpabio remains an uncommon performer with undying love for Nigerians, any day any time.”