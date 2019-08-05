Stampede: Saudi Devises Electronic Method Of Stoning Of Devil

As part of efforts to reduce to the barest minimum, the menace of stampede during hajj exercise, the Saudi authorities have introduced electronic system into the stoning of the three devils at Muna after Arafat day.

Disclosing this to journalists in Muna, Representative of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Tanko Aliyu said: “The new idea is necessitated by the fact that, previous stoning was not without some negative developments.

“Some pilgrims were known to have missed their bearing in the process of stoning the three devils among others,” he said.

He urged NAHCON officials and their counterparts in the states to swing into action by educating the pilgrims on the need to adapt to the new system, adding that it is meant for their safety.

Aliyu noted that controlling movement of pilgrims during the event cannot be overemphasised, adding that the pilgrims would be conveyed in the buses to areas earmarked for the event to ease their movement.

Speaking further, he said the pilgrims will be in groups, with specific time to carry out stoning, to avoid stampede.

He disclosed that a particular road leading to the stoning of the devil had been dedicated to Nigerian pilgrims, given the fact that Nigeria constitutes one third of the population of non-Arab countries performing pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia every year.