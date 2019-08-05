Steer Clear Of Revolution Protest Oyo Police Warns Residents

The Nigerian Police Force, Oyo State Command has cautioned residents of the state to steer clear of the planned protest tagged: “Revolution’ March Against the Federal Government of Nigeria”.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relation Officer of the command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, which was made available to journalists on Monday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

“The commissioner of police in Oyo State, Shina Olukolu wishes to inform the entire citizens of this state to disregard the above captioned message and video trending on the social media being circulated by a faceless group called “Global Dilation for Security and Democracy in Nigeria and other.

“It is an illegal group attempting to incite the generality of the people to join a planned ‘Revolution’ March against the Federal Government of Nigeria today Monday 5th August, 2019 mainly to force a regime change in the country. This is against the law of the land.”

The Commissioner of Police equally admonished parents/guardians to ward their children/, wards to steer clear of this planned protest which is not only criminal but an act that is inimical and injurious to our cooperate interest and collective existence.

The statement reads further that, “The Police in Oyo State will not fold its arms and allow any individual or group to create anarchy, chaos and acts that can leads breakdown of law and order.

Olukolu, however urged all the peace loving people of the state to go about their lawful business without any fear of molestation or threat from any individual or groups, as adequate security measures have been put in place to respond adequately to any security threats from any quarters or group who may be bent on disturbing the relative peace and tranquility being enjoyed by law abiding citizen of Oyo State.