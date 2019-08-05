NEWS
We Are In Agony Over Murder Of Catholic Priest – CAN
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed dismay over the murder of the parish priest of St James The Greater Parish, Ugbawka in Nkanu East local government area, Rev Fr Paul Offu by gunmen.
A statement signed by its chairman in the South East, Bishop Dr Goddy Madu, yesterday said CAN was traumatized and in agony over the ugly development.
According to the cleric, the killing of Offu and other men of God was utterly condemnable, adding that the Christian body would no longer condone such.
“I write to condemn the killing of Rev Fr Paul Offu by suspected herdsmen, as well as other men of God who have been murdered under similar circumstances.
“This latest killing has brought tears and agony to the body of Christ. This is not the first, the second, nor the third time the Church is at the receiving end of such heinous attack.
“Consequently, CAN, Southeast zone, is calling on law enforcement agencies to fish out the killers and bring them to justice.
“Also, the CAN Southeast is consoling with the Catholic Diocese of Enugu and pray the good Lord to grant the soul of Rev. Fr. Offu and other men of God who have lost their lives peaceful rest,” he said.
Also condemning the murder, the Secretary of the CAN in the 17 Southern States, Apostle Dr. Joseph Ajujungwa, said there were indications that some persons were working to sabotage the good efforts of the current government in the State led by Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.
He called on the Church and the good citizens of Nigeria “to watch as we pray.
“The CAN Southeast is calling on the National Assembly to make a law stopping these deadly herdsmen from parading and causing disunity and tears to the good citizens of Nigeria.”
“The CAN Southeast zone is strongly standing behind the South-East Governors Forum on their decision on security and we call on every Nigerian to defend themselves and their environment,” he added.
