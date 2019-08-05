NEWS
Why We Raided Former Zamfara Governor’s Residence – EFCC
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that it raided the residence of former Zamfara Governor, Abdulaziz Yari over allegations of economic and financial crimes.
EFCC’s acting spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.
NAN reports that the country home of Yari, who was also former chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), was raided Sunday night by operatives of the anti-graft agency.
According to Orilade, we did visit the former governor’s residence in respect of ongoing investigation.
“What we fight is economic and financial crimes. Whatever allegations we have should be centred around economic and financial crimes,” he said.
The former governor becomes the second notable personality to be raided this year by EFCC after his tenure expired.
A similar raid was conducted on the properties of former governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo.
MOST READ
Ganduje, Egwu Bag Fedpoly Fellowship Award
ADU Lagos Elects New Leaders
Cleric Urges Massive Support For PMB
Why We Raided Former Zamfara Governor’s Residence – EFCC
311 Lagos Retirees Get N1.13bn Pension Entitlement
73,504 People Die In Road Crashes In Nigeria
Federal Fire Service Receives 12 Trucks Worth N2.2BN
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS22 hours ago
Days Of Coups , Revolutions Are Over, Presidency Tells Shadowy Group
- NEWS22 hours ago
Court Ruling On El-Zakzaky: Kaduna Govt Assures Of Citizens Of Security, Free Movement
- NEWS21 hours ago
Coalition Of Northern Groups Dissociate North From Planned “Revolution Match”
- NEWS12 hours ago
Airtel Deepens Internet Connectivity With Broadband Package
- NEWS13 hours ago
Doctor Records Breakthrough In Treatment Of Prostrate Cancer
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
FG Allocates N2.2bn For Ruga In 2019 Budget
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Sowore’s Foreign Allies Behind Planned ‘Revolution’ March – DSS
- CRIME22 hours ago
Police Nab Notorious Stolen Phones Merchant