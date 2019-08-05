HEALTH
World Breastfeeding Week: Ministry, Stakeholders Raise Awareness
Federal Ministry of Health has planned series of events to improve awareness about the advantages of breastfeeding for both mothers and children
to mark the World Breastfeeding Week (WBW).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WBW is a global campaign that aims to inform, anchor, engage and galvanise actions on breastfeeding and related issues.
The week is observed in about 120 countries of the world since 1992 between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7 to
encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies around the globe.
This year’s theme is “Empower Parents, Enable Breastfeeding”, chosen to focus on empowerment of both parents to value the
goals of breastfeeding.
The focus aims to promote optimal breastfeeding practice for improved child survival, as well as facilitate the achievement of sustainable outcomes.
Consequently, the health ministry is collaborating with NGOs like Alive and Thrive, UNICEF, CS-SUNN, Action Against Hunger and
Nutrition International on key initiatives to raise awareness on exclusive breastfeeding across the 36 states of the federation
and the Federal Capital Territory.
A statement by Henry Nkume for Alive and Thrive (A&T), notes that the 2019 commemoration will take place in Abuja on Aug. 6
with the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, ministers and other delegates from across the federation expected to attend.
Nkume stated that the group planned to emphasise parental social protection policies and legislation and parent-friendly workplaces
in both formal and informal sectors, and parent-friendly values and gender-equitable social norms.
“Furthermore, Alive and Thrive will launch `The World Breastfeeding Week in Nigeria” Facebook Live event on
Aug. 6, 2019 at noon.
“The Abuja event will include the official launch of `Zero Water Exclusive Breastfeeding, Public Presentation of Maternity
Assessment Report, Public Presentation of CS-SUNN Breastfeeding Video and the unveiling of the Start Strong IYCF Brand.
“This will be complemented with a panel session involving distinguished stakeholders such as Mrs Aisha Ummi Garba, the
wife of Kaduna State Governor and the Chairperson of Kaduna State Emergency Nutrition Action Plan (KADENAP).
“The Senate Chairman of Health Committee, and the President of the Nutrition Society of Nigeria are also expected,” Nkume stated.
A & T is a global initiative to save lives, prevent illness, and ensure healthy growth and development through improved breastfeeding
and complementary feeding practices in Nigeria.
It aims to enhance child health, nutrition and cognitive development outcomes and save lives through a sustainable national
programme of optimum breastfeeding and complementary feeding practices in children.
Managed by FHI 360, the group is currently funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Irish Aid, the Tanoto Foundation
and UNICEF.
