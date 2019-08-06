35m Nigerians To Join Financial Sector In 2years

As Nigeria targets a financial inclusion rate of 80 per cent by 2020, the managing director and chief executive, Africa Operations of Inlaks, a leading system integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa, Engr. Femi Adeoti, has said the agency banking model adopted in the country would see no less than 35 million adults included in the financial sector.

Speaking at Nigeria ICT Impact CEO Forum held in Lagos with the theme: “Connecting the Unconnected,” organised by ICT Watch Magazine in Lagos, Adeoti said agency banking was bringing many people into the financial inclusion space.

According to him, with 36.6 million people in Nigeria who were excluded from basic financial services; there was a major gap between demand and supply as he noted that 35 million people should be included in the formal financial sector over the next two years.

“Many of the banks that have adopted agency banking while others are closing down their branches. The lack of unified identity is one of the problems confronting financial inclusion growth in Nigeria, as about 90 per cent of Kenya’s population has been included.

“Financial literacy, policy, cost of technology solutions, lack of unified identity, and lack of agency networks as parts of major challenges dragging growth of financial inclusion. Increased economic growth, security, better productivity, reduction in income inequalities, increased employment, and poverty reduction are some of the benefits the country will witness as a result of financial inclusion strategy,” he said.

In his own presentation on “Transformative Potential of the Digital Economy – Nigeria in the 21st Century,” president, Medallion Communications, Engr. Ike Nnamani, focused on how the digital economy can be optimised to build a viable economy.

He pointed out that the growing share of intangible components in the final value of goods, coupled with the increasing ease of access to digital technologies, platforms, and advanced capital goods, were radically transforming the understanding of the production and distribution of wealth and cross-border trade.

“The growing division in the global economy between those who use, develop, distribute, and manage digital technologies and set standards. Digital commoditisation and the fallacy of composition are critical aspects of the digital economy and have substantial implications for economic development and income distribution.

“The digital age is transforming everything: the nature of markets and products, how to produce, deliver and pay, the scale of capital to operate globally, and human capital requirements. The boost in productivity, which is exposing companies to new ideas, technologies, new management and business models and creating new channels of market access, and all of these at relatively low costs.

“It is not an exaggeration to predict that firms will increasingly rely on artificial intelligence (AI) for basic routines and more complex tasks. For digital technologies to impact economic development, appropriate policies have to be in place in order to remove the obstacles that are preventing emerging economies from fully engaging in the digital economy and optimising the benefits, while minimising the risks,” he added.