CRIME
Akeredolu’s Wife Stages A Walk Against Rape In Army Uniform
Wife of Ondo State governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, will, on Thursday, stage a walk against rape in army uniform tagged “1 Million-Woman Protest March”.
The protest is against the alleged rape committed by an army officer in Ondo State.
The walk is to take off from NEPA roundabout car park at 7 am, with series of messages and campaigns against rape in the State, it will route through Shoprite to Federal Secretariat and to the CP’s office at the police headquarters where it would terminate.
Arabinrin in a statement by her Press Secretary, Miss Tobiloba Fademi, appealed to government functionaries, political leaders, traditional leaders, law enforcement agents, non- governmental organisations and civil societies, journalists, women organisations and all stakeholders to join the walk and campaign against rape in the society, particularly in Ondo State where incidents of rape had been on the increase day by day.
She also called for stiffer penalty against rapists, noting that the menace is becoming alarming and an embarrassment to well-meaning citizens of the state.
MOST READ
Is Eliminating Hepatitis By 2030 Feasible?
Lawan Leaves For Hajj
Magu Appoints Hamalai Commandant EFCC Academy
Akeredolu’s Wife Stages A Walk Against Rape In Army Uniform
Akpabio And The Endless Controversy Over Constituency Projects
‘Senate Becoming Safe Haven For Corrupt Ex- Govs’
It’s Difficult To State Where We Missed It As A Nation – Oyegun
MOST POPULAR
-
LAW15 hours ago
Court Okays EFCC’s Request To Freeze Bauchi State Govt. Account
-
FOOTBALL19 hours ago
Man Utd Complete Maguire Signing In World-Record £80M Deal
-
ENTERTAINMENT19 hours ago
Nigerian Embassy In Berlin Hosts First Cultural Day
-
CRIME4 hours ago
Court Freezes Bauchi Govt’s Account
-
BUSINESS18 hours ago
Oil Prices Fall As Trade War Concerns Mount
-
FOOTBALL21 hours ago
City Beat Liverpool On Penalties To Win FA Community Shield Cup
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Stampede: Saudi Devises Electronic Method Of Stoning Of Devil
-
INTERVIEWS19 hours ago
With Passion For Totally Made-in-Nigeria Goods, I’m An Ankara Person – Ikpakronyi