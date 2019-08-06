Akpabio And The Endless Controversy Over Constituency Projects

Minister-designate and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Goodswill Akpabio, has again come under attack from critics over his alleged role in the execution of constituency projects he attracted to his people as a lawmaker. In this report, MUYIWA OYINLOLA revisits the controversy

Since he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the days leading to the last general elections, Senator Goodswill Akpabio has constantly been under ferocious attacks from within and outside his state.

The fierce battle against him took a horrific dimension during the senatorial election in his constituency, which he was adjudged by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to have lost.

While fighting the legal battle to reclaim the mandate, which he has repeatedly insisted that the people gave him, fate smiled in his direction as President Muhammadu Buhari included him in the list of 43-ministerial nominees, which he sent to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

The president’s action seemed to have shocked and angered his traducers who quickly mobilised and embarked on all manner of sponsored publications against him, ostensibly to stop his screening and confirmation.

They again failed in this ignoble project as the “uncommon politician” as he is well-known, scaled the hurdle. Even though he was accorded the “take a bow and go” privilege by the Senate, who cited his numerous achievements both as a former governor and senator, Akapbio used the opportunity to speak on the several constituency projects he executed across his Akwa Ibom North-West senetorial district.

Impressed with his explanation, the Senate celebrated him for always being on the side of the poor with his people-oriented projects.

His scaling the Senate screening may have provoked the latest attacks on him as various groups, some operating with pseudo names and other others well-visible civil society terrain have been calling for his head.

Akapbio, who had hitherto ignored the sponsored attacks, is however, not playing down the recent one by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

The minister-designate, who described the SERAP allegations as mischievous and misguided, has written to the anti-corruption agencies to look into the claims raised by the group.

Apart from condemning what he described as “politically- motivated call” for his arrest and investigation, the minister-designate said that “these incessant calls and smear campaigns” against him started shortly before President Buhari nominated him as a minister-designate and was amplified immediately thereafter.

Through one of his associates, Akpabio said that “an in-depth but independent investigation into the false allegations of SERAP reveals that they are not only economical with the truth, but have become an appendage and willing tool in the hands of vendetta-seeking, dubious and desperate politicians.

“We are aware that a certain public servant currently serving in President Buhari’s government, having failed in his lobbying for ministerial appointment is disgruntled and has resorted to inundating media houses and venal civil society groups with spurious claims of graft against Senator Godswill Akpabio, a minister-designate from Akwa Ibom State.

“These veiled, subterranean antics of this known politician include leading campaigns of vicious calumny replete with malicious intent to traduce the character of a man who has been vindicated by his proven records of inimitable and outstanding performance.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is vital to mention here that Senator Godswill Akpabio was neither the contractor nor was he involved in the contract execution process.

“Second, the supplies of hospital equipment, provision of solar- powered boreholes, VIP toilets, construction of markets across the 10 local government areas of Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District, donation of skills acquisition/recreational centres are all eloquent expressions of Senator Akpabio’s stellar performance just in four years,” he said.

Among the top officials Akabio sent his protest letters are the chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, chairman, Board of Trustees of SERAP, chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the chairman, of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In the letter titled: “SRAP’s Mischievous Misrepresentations Against Senator Godswill Akpabio”, the minister-designate listed the locations of the constituency projects, the contractors, the quantity and quality of items delivered and installed and their beneficiaries.”

He said that to demonstrate his undying love for his people beyond boundaries, he donated an ambulance with medical components comprising 150 mattresses and pillows to the Cottage Hospital in Ibiono -Ibom local government area where Senator Ita Enang hails from. Others include staff executive chairs, air-conditioners etc, stressing that the equipment and facilities donated to Ibiono-Ibom local government area is situated in Uyo Senatorial District where he neither hails from nor represent.

In furtherance of his uncommon gesture of positively touching and affecting the lives of his people in the most uncommon ways, Akpabio said that he extended life-touching and transformational facilities and amenities to the third Senatorial District (Eket Senatorial District) where he built, renovated and furnished dilapidated classroom blocks with state of the art borehole and water storage facilities in Community Secondary School, Udung-Uko local government area.

In Governor Udom Emmanuel’s Onna local government area, also in Eket Senatorial District where he neither hails from nor represents, Awa Comprehensive Health Centre received the 150 pieces of standard hospital mattresses, 300 pieces of patient pillows,300 pieces of bed sheets and blankets, 150 hospital beds, Supply of drugs for Primary Health Centre, 30 standard drip stands, 20 ward screen, 20 drugs trolleys, one ambulance with 10 2Hp petrol engine, six split unit air conditioners, one wheelchair, one Hematology Analyzers (Abacus 380), one Chemistry (STAT TAX330), one Dectrolyte Analyzers (IONYTL), one Elisa Systems(STAT FAX 4200, MICROPLATE READER), one Microbiology (LISA SCAM EM ERBA), one Blood Bank (cool storage instrument), one Urianalysis Machine (Urinanalysis URD-DIPCHECK 240E), one Pharmacy Refrigerator (IPR225 HELMER pharmacy refrigerator), one Biosafety cabinet (LAMIL PLUS 7), two microscope (BINO CULARMICROSCOPE THEIA-1), purchase and supply of consumables at Cottage Hospital, Awa Iman, Onna local government area of Eket Senatorial District, 110 pieces of Standard Hospital mattresses among others.

On August 8, 2018, Akpabio said that he empowered his constituents with N250,000 each, and about 450 farmers benefited from the gesture in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

He further disclosed that 1,200) men and women received N100,000 cash gift each for entrepreneurship development of various vocations geared towards poverty alleviation and development of the local economy on June 8, 2019 in a closing ceremony of his exit from the 8th Senate.

In early January 2019, 11,600 beneficiaries obtained N10,000 each alongside start-up packs in collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and Future Assured Programme, a pet project of the wife of Mr. President, again not limited to Akpabio’s senatorial district..

Senator Akpabio said that he also gave scholarship awards to 274 students at the Independence Hall Abak with each receiving N100,000.

In its confirmation of the implementation of the projects, the Border Communities Development Agency, which is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the execution of sustainable socio-economic and infrastructural development of border communities in Nigeria, which also handled some of Akpabio’s constituency projects in a letter dated July 16, 2019 with reference number BCDA/PDI/CONST/17 /139 through its director of Projects Development and Implementation, Mallam Farouk Maitarure, clarified that the contractor had performed the supply of the said hospital equipment in full as contained in the bill of quantities though payment by the agency is yet to be fully liquidated.

He said: “From the foregoing, it is crystal clear that Senator Akpabio has not only accomplished his mandate to justify the confidence reposed in him by his people but expanded the frontiers of benevolence for the positive transformation of Akwa Ibom State.

“Against this background, we frown at SERAP’s orchestrated cheap blackmail and brazen display of infantile mischief. We caution SERAP to refrain from allowing itself to be used as a willing tool in the hands of attention-seeking, desperate politicians. Senator Akpabio, instead of vilification, deserves due commendation for his meaningful contributions to the growth and development of his people to encourage people-centred programmes and policies of government.

“We urge SERAP to ponder on the illustrative and the illuminating words of the former Prime Minister of Britain who averred that ‘truth is incontrovertible, malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end there it is’ and I add, unshaken as the northern star.”

He, therefore, threatened to seek legal redress against SERAP if the admonition was not heeded.