CBA Foundation Empowers Widows In Lagos

The Chinwe Bode-Akinwande (CBA) Foundation, a non-governmental organisation has empowered widows within Okun-Ilado community of Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

The organisation rekindled the hopes of hundreds of under-privileged widows, with business grants, food-items, clothing, scholarships for their children and free medical treatments.

According to the organization, the one-day outreach supported by First Bank of Nigeria, is in commemoration of the 2019 United Nations’ International Widows’ Day.

Speaking at the event, the founder of the foundation, Mrs. Chinwe Bode-Akingbade, said the gesture was imperative to assist the pitiable conditions of widows and less-privileged in the society as well as boosting their confidence.

“The foundation was established to alleviate sufferings and pains of the less-privileged, especially widows and their children in the society.

“And I decided to do this because I am led by God and also, I have watched closely, listened to some of the victims of widowhood and I realised that less attention is paid to under-privileged widows. I have friends who are victims and I can tell you, the dehumanization and injustice meted to widows in the country is unimaginable, hence, I decided to contribute my little quota as a selfless act to alleviate their pains.

“As I speak, we currently have over 600 authentic widows on our profile, and the children of about 90 per cent of them have dropped out of school because of lack of funds. So, even if it’s the basic education we are able to give to them, they can build on it.

‘’We don’t want children who should be in schools on the streets because their mothers cannot afford school fees. Who knows if the future president is among them? Every child should have access to education and a good life and that is what CBA Foundation intends to achieve.

“To change our society and make the world a better place, we must love, give and share no matter how small.”