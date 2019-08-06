AFRICA
Dozens Feared Dead In Congo Boat Accident
At least 12 people were killed in a boat accident in Congo’s Central Kasai province and 50 more are presumed dead, an official said on Tuesday.
“We think all those missing are dead,’’ Dieudonne Pieme, Kasai Governor, told dpa, adding that the boat sunk on the Lukenye river on Friday.
A local priest said the boat headed to the capital Kinshasa had been overcrowded, which is a regular cause of accidents on Congo’s rivers.
In April, more than 100 people died in a boat accident on Lake Kivu. (NAN)
MOST READ
Zamfara Govt. To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage To LG Workers
Outrage As The Gambia Frees Ex-Regime’s Hitmen
Lagos To Host Made-In-Nigeria Good, Services, Entrepreneurship Summit
Kano State Fire Service Saves 16 Lives, Valuables In July
Woman Posing For A Photograph Got Electrocuted
China Warns Hong Kong Protesters Not To ‘Play With Fire’
Eid-El-Kabir: FRSC Assures Free Traffic Flow On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
MOST POPULAR
-
LAW22 hours ago
Court Okays EFCC’s Request To Freeze Bauchi State Govt. Account
-
CRIME11 hours ago
Court Freezes Bauchi Govt’s Account
-
HEALTH22 hours ago
Death Will Be ‘Optional’, Ageing ‘Curable’ – Genetic Engineers
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Mix Reactions Trail Sowore’s Revolution Call In Sokoto
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: Action Alliance Extends Deadline For Collection Of Forms
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Salary: Workers Besiege ATMs In Kogi State
-
FOOTBALL24 hours ago
Liverpool Sign Adrian As Mignolet Replacement
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
Oyo Assembly To Screen 14 Commissioner Nominees