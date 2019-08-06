NEWS
Edo Tops APC States In Devt Metrics
The far-reaching reforms, initiatives and programmes of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo State have again ranked highest among states controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) through the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF)’s peer-review mechanism.
This was contained in the report of the June 2019 Progressives Strides – Tracking Development Initiatives in APC States published by the PGF.
In a report signed by the Director-General of the PGF, Salihu Moh. Lukman, the Forum said, “The entries for this edition witnessed more improvement as regards developmental strides collated from the Forum States in 20l9. The information collated was readily available on public platforms and same reported to the secretariat.”
He said there was an all-round increase in the pattern of initiatives introduced by the states with Edo State recording the most of the initiatives for the month with eight (8) strides, spreading across infrastructure, economy, agriculture, environment, sports and capacity building.
He said that, “Nasarawa follows with seven (7) strides; Ekiti, Lagos, Ondo and Yobe followed with six (6) strides each; Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Ogun and Osun with five (5) each; Borno, Gombe, Kaduna and Niger with three (3) each. Kogi has two (2) strides while Jigawa and Plateau have one (1) stride each.”
According to him, “The overall characteristics of this edition showed that all states in the Forum were represented and featured in this edition. Thirty (30) per cent of information attributed to primary sources and 70 per cent from secondary sources.
“We hope to further engage state officials so as to improve on receiving information directly, as the secretariat is utilising all channels for publicising these in addition to those used by the states for a wider reach.”
