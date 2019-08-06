Eid-El-Kabir: FRSC Assures Free Traffic Flow On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has assured free flow of traffic on the busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway during the Eid-el-Kabir.

Mr Hyginus Omeje, the FRSC Lagos State Sector Commander, who gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday said no traveler will be stranded or sleep on the highway.

Omeje applauded the Federal Government’s decision postponing a planned closure of the expressway for repairs during the period.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Adedamola Kuti, had announced that the closure of the expressway has been moved from Aug. 3 to Sept. 2 because of the heavy traffic anticipated during Sallah.

The FRSC Commander said they have mobilised officials from all the Commands within the state to camp at Ojodu, from where they will be deployed early for duties at the highways.

He said that the corps would extend their services till 10 pm while arrangement has been made for security back up on the road.

To complement efforts of the Corp, Omeje advised motorists to maintain lane discipline and shun over-speeding to avoid crashes on the highway during Sallah.

He stressed that lane discipline, obedience to traffic rules and signs are crucial while driving on highways, especially during the busy period of festivity.

“Drivers should obey the laid down traffic signs, maintain lane discipline and shun stopping at unauthorised places to pick passengers.

“We have started our enlightenment campaigns at various motor parks to ensure we do not record crashes.

“We have been talking to motorists on the need to obey the rules and regulations and to drive within the stipulated speed limits.

“They should shun overloading and drunk driving. Though it is the time of merriment, people must know that drinking and driving at a time is illegal,’’ he said.