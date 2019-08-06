El-Zakzaky, Wife Get Bail On Health Grounds

Justice Darius Kobo of the Kaduna High Court has granted the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also know as Shiites group, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his Wife, Zeenat bail to seek medical attention abroad following their deteriorating health condition.

It would be recalled that the leader of the IMN and his wife who has been in detention since December, 2015 has being standing trials in the case of culpable homicide instituted against them by the Kaduna State government.

In a swift reaction, a statement issued by the free Elzakzaky Campaign Committee, the IMN said, “Today, Monday 05/08/19 we obtained a favourable judgement in the ruling on application specifically seeking for the court’s permission to allow Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, Malama Zeenat Ibrahim to seek urgent medical treatment outside this country.

“This ruling is not only a vindication that leaving all doors open to obtain favourable outcomes works, but it is a victory for our dogged determination, patience and perseverance in the face of extreme persecution. It is a victory for truth and justice against tyranny and impunity.”

In the statement signed by the chairman, Free El-Zakzaky Campaign Committee, Abdurrahman Abubakar Yola, the group said that “It will be recalled that the applicants are known to be clearly very ill in detention, consequent on the brutal wounds unjustifiably inflicted on them by the state agents in the name of Nigerian army, the resultant prolonged dehumanizing detention in the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS) and the obvious poisoning of the Sheikh.”

We Will Comply With Court Order – DSS

The Department of State Security Service, DSS has pledged to comply with the court order granting leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Ibrahim El-zakzaky leave to travel to India for medical treatment.

DSS spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, while reacting to the court order yesterday, said “the Service is liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance.

“ Conformity with the order is in line with the Service’s avowed commitment to the Rule of Law inherent in a democracy.”

The court also ordered the release of Mr El-Zakzaky’s wife, Zeenatu and the couple is expected to visit Mandeta Hospital in New Delhi, India for treatment.

The court said the prosecution had failed to prove Mr El-Zakzaky would be a flight risk, while the defense team had established that the couple’s health had worsened in custody.

Recall that El-Zakzaky has been in detention since 2015 after an encounter between soldiers and members of the IMN in Zaria.