Equities Market Begins Trading Week With N19bn Gain

The Nigerian equities market began trading week, yesterday on a positive note as investors gained N19 billion amid renewed bargain hunting activities in 18 stocks.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 38.92 absolute points, representing a decline of 0.14 per cent to close at 27,669.38 points. Similarly, the market capitalisation rose by N19 billion to close at N13.484 trillion.

The uptrend was impacted by gains recorded in large and medium capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Dangote Flour Mills, MTN Nigeria, Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN), BOC Gases Nigeria and NCR Nigeria.

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited expected to see some bargain hunting in early trades this week, supported by positive earnings releases on some stocks.

The stated that “Nevertheless, given the paucity of foreign portfolio participation in the local bourse, we anticipate that the lingering bearish sentiments would drive a negative close.”

Market breadth closed positive, with 18 gainers versus 12 losers. Cornerstone Insurance and Dangote Flour recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent each, to close at 22 kobo and N18.50, respectively, BOC Gases followed with a gain 9.86 per cent to close at N5.57, per share.

UACN Property Development Company went up by 9.73 per cent to close at N1.24, while NCR Nigeria appreciated by 9.43 per cent to close at N5.80, per share. On the other hand, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent, to close at N7.20, per share. NPF Micro Finance Bank followed with a decline of 8.53 per cent to close at N1.18, while NEM Insurance lost 4.65 per cent to close at N2.05, per share.

Union Diagnostic & Clinical Services lost 4.17 per cent to close at 23 kobo, while FCMB Groups shed 3.59 per cent each to close at N1.61, per share.