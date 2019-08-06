Features Of A Future President

The North, should now begin the search for a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari rather than wait when he is about to leave office, so that in the process we do not bring all sort of characters from a feeder team to just fill the gap; that will make the North completely disillusioned about our choice in leadership at later stages.

What kind of leadership profile should the region be looking for against the myriad of problems that have impeded its growth in the form of unprecedented illiteracy, youth restiveness, religious unrest and the cavalier attitude of the so called leading Northern elite who pretend to be protectors, but who more often than not use such posturing and positions to feather their nests.

Who does the North believe can fit in, or best aggregates their yearning to ensure that it moves from its present lethargic state and become progressively aligned with other regions? Is there anyone that is visible in their power equation radar? Where does he come from and can he mold or present a template that can curtail centrifugal forces that keep expanding by the day? Does the North have enough profile or done due diligence to see the person that can best serve their larger interests and would they not rather be looking for confidence builders requisite skills in management of human and material resources or and a hands-on approach to issues? The Northern region keeps falling into leadership deficit because it has not learnt or refused to learn the dynamics of power, preferring a few to dominate the thought and choice processes of the majority by throwing up cronies, family and friends.

The North may just as well begin to narrow its searchlight beyond the region and look for a candidate that can best aggregate their yearnings to trigger a rapid accelerated development agenda that will more than compensate for the lost years.

I am beginning to think of Ahmed Bola Tinubu Jagaban Borgu, who with all intent and purpose has shown that he is an instrument of service delivery, a public servant and server. He has shown that he is an effective mobilizer who has encouraged alignments to achieve cohesion and in the process has thrown up a progressively coalition free from the forces of political, religious, social impediments of whatever persuasion to give birth to the All Progressives Congress.

This fusing of strange bed fellows of ANPP, CPC factions of APGA, ACN and the strategic coalition of West with the North produced President Buhari against the behemoth PDP. These are factors that have thrown him into the political limelight that appears to have made him the dominant agent for stabilisation within the party. This singular centripetal strategy has further entrenched his political status in the North not only as a dogged politician, but a man who can tap into this reservoir of talents particularly at a time the region is yearning for clear-headed leadership that they can trust and hold accountable to make the difference.

A destination of choice to profile Ahmed Bola Tinubu is the model Lagos State, where he served as governor. Against the run of play, against the formidable federal government and starved of funds occasioned by his creation of, 37 local council development areas, he propelled Lagos towards sustainability. On the other hand, he went legal to enhance the principles of federalism which he of course won.

Lagos State became a focal point of national integration to give a particular interpretation of this cardinal principle when the cabinet was made up of a preponderance of individuals from a cluster of states around the South West and beyond, but also because they understand the policy thrust of his administration–a factor lacking in Northern regional political permutations. These individuals did not only propel Lagos State to enviable heights, but to say the least, these same people have been thrown into national prominence to become resource base of this present administration. I am here thinking of the Osibanjos Fasholas, Aregbesolas, Akagbogus, Opeyemis, Fowlers, to mention but a few. This is human capital development at its best.

A lesson the North will realise with the political strategy complied with Tinubu’s legendary knack in discovering talents will trigger the assemblage and proper identification of a human resource base who would champion the human development capacity across Northern Nigeria. Talents abound in this region, who can unleash their creative abilities, but are being held back because no proper identification and encouragement is in place to make them relevant. These talents are lurking in dark recesses of the North and with Jagaba in the Presidency, it will provide them with the enabling environment to impact on their states and ensure targeted goals are met that will change the present political architecture.

The North should be assured that they have an avatar, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who having survived the might of the federal government has shown that all states in the federation can exist without the suffocating federal presence, and this same model can be replicated across the North as he did in Lagos (1993-2003).

This may sound incredible, but to us we are thinking what would the North look like with his presidency. It will open our eyes to shore-up the state’s revenue base, stimulate strategic and sustainable industrialization that will lead to economic prosperity of the region. The North with a political actor like Asiwaju Bola Tinibu, the Lagos model in particular and the South-West in general which is the public domain is worthy of emulation is an enduring lesson of Tinibu’s phenomena.

The North will surely benefit from his focussed approach to issues and in the process ensure efficient service delivery. He is a friend of the North and at a time like this the north needs a friend of his political pedigree. The Northerners and Nigerians would look towards 2023 with the Asiwaju of Lagos, the Jagaba of Borgu Kingdom as a personality to restore hope.

–Usman sent in this piece from Gwada, Niger State