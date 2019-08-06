FG, Google To Create Online Curriculum For 56m Students

Google has partnered the Nigerian government to make an online safety curriculum available to all primary and secondary school students in the country, reaching an estimated 56 million Nigerian students every year.

Google Nigeria country director, Juliet Ehimaun Chiazor, disclosed this at the launch of new products and features to make it more helpful to more people in Nigeria and across Africa.

The announcements include navigation instructions in a Nigerian voice for both motorcycle and car driving modes, new Street View imagery, Gallery Go, Google Go updates, Google Lens and Bolo, and a Nigerian culinary experience from Google Arts and Culture.

Google has introduced a dedicated travel mode in Google Maps to provide directions and navigation for motorcycles in Nigeria. This would also be available in Benin Republic, Ghana, Rwanda, Togo and Uganda from today. Google has also launched navigation instructions in a Nigerian voice for both motorcycle and car driving modes.

In the next few months, Google would introduce a new directions experience for Lagos that is optimised for informal transit, bringing Danfo routes into Google Maps. To help make it easier to visually explore places in Nigeria, Google is publishing more panoramic imagery on Street View.

Starting with imagery of Lagos two years ago, today Google added Street View imagery of Abuja, Benin City, Enugu and Ibadan – with almost 12 thousand kilometers of roads added.

With the growth of Android, more and more Nigerians have phones that take pictures.