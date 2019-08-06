WORLD
German Government’s Debt Increases First Time In 5 Years
Germany’s federal government debts increased in the first half of 2019 by more than 11 billion euros (12.3 billion dollars), the ministry of finance announced on Tuesday, marking the first time debt has risen since 2014.
According to the ministry,the total level of debt as at June 30 now stands at 1.081 trillion euros.
The ministry said the increase was partly due to a reserve created in connection with Germany’s refugee crisis.
However, at that the time the reserve was created, parliament had given the federal government permission to borrow, a provision which is now being used.
The opposition has complained that Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is exploiting this provision to increase debt outside the core budget for the first time since 2014.
“Anyone who still talks about a ‘black zero’ can at least read now in black and white that the federal government has long been raising debt again,’’ Free Democrat lawmaker Otto Fricke said on Tuesday.
Former finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble prided himself on balancing the books and not increasing debt, maintaining what he called the black zero.
MOST READ
Irish PM, Varadkar Says No-Deal Brexit Avoidable
World Breastfeeding Week: Breast Will Definitely Sag With Age — Ex-DG
NAHCON Concludes Flight Of Pilgrims To Saudi Arabia
Ogoni Clean-Up: Group Seeks UNEP Report’s Review
Appeal Court Refers Sanwo-Olu’s Victory Petition Back To Tribunal
NUP Decry Plight Of Pensioners Who Lost Documents To Boko Haram
Reps Member, Agbo Visits Venue Warring Communities, Breaks Truce
MOST POPULAR
- LAW23 hours ago
Court Okays EFCC’s Request To Freeze Bauchi State Govt. Account
- CRIME12 hours ago
Court Freezes Bauchi Govt’s Account
- HEALTH24 hours ago
Death Will Be ‘Optional’, Ageing ‘Curable’ – Genetic Engineers
- NEWS21 hours ago
Mix Reactions Trail Sowore’s Revolution Call In Sokoto
- NEWS12 hours ago
Salary: Workers Besiege ATMs In Kogi State
- NEWS11 hours ago
#RevolutionNow: FG Urged To Prosecute Sowore, Others
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Oyo Assembly To Screen 14 Commissioner Nominees
- NEWS22 hours ago
#RevolutionNow: Don’t Allow Yourselves To Be Used, Arewa Youths Warn