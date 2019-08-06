Ghost Workers: Nasarawa Assembly Makes Case For IPPIS

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly committee investigating non- payment of June 2019 salary and unnecessary deductions, said that the enrollment of the local government staff into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), would help in curtailing ghost workers, corruption and illegal promotion of local government staff in the state.

Chairman of the committee, Ibrahim Alkali (APC-Lafia North) stated this yesterday while the state chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Yusuf Iya and other union leaders met with the committee in Lafia.

Other union leaders at the meeting include Mohammed Umar, Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC); Comrade Tete Yohanna Jatau, the state Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and among others.

Alkali said the meeting was aimed at finding lasting solution to the problems confronting local government system in the state.

“We have met and discussed with various critical stakeholders in order to find solution to the present challenges facing the local government system in the state”

“We are partners in progress, so let us put ourselves together to sanitise the local government system in the state, hence the need for the meeting”

“We discovered at the cause of this investigation that local government council can pay 100 per cent full salary to their staff”

“Our local government can pay salaries without problems if things are going fine, but they are confronted with challenges because of abnormalities in the system”.

“We noticed that a local government after payment of salaries to its staff, was left with N50 million as surplus,” he said.

Alkali, also disclosed that the committee would organise public hearing in order to receive inputs from stakeholders so as to proffer challenges facing the third tier of government in the state.

In his submission, the state NLC chairman, Comrade Yusuf Iya, lauded the committee for the wonderful job done so far.

He, however, advocated for wholistic approach to tackle the challenges facing the local government system in the state.