NEWS
Hajj: Nigerian Pilgrims Suffering From 4 Common Ailments – NAHCON
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has identified four common diseases afflicting Nigerian pilgrims presently in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj.
Dr Bello Abdulkadir, Chairman of NAHCON Medical Team, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makkah yesterday that most of those diagnosed had high blood pressure, diabetes, ulcer or high fever.
According to him, the medical team attends to an average of 500 patients daily at the main clinic while the remaining clinics also consult an average of between 150 to 200 patients daily.
Abdulkadir said the medical team comprised of 90 doctors, 150 nurses and 60 pharmacists, working round the clock to attend to the medical needs of the pilgrims.
He advised the pilgrims on the need for personal hygiene and to avoid exposing themselves to the harsh weather in the holy land.
However, Malam Umar Bateji, a pilgrim from Gombe State, lamented over the delay in attending to patients at the clinics.
According to him, a patient spends an average of six hours waiting to be attended to, adding that the situation may worsen a minor health challenge.
He, therefore, urged NAHCON to address the problem.
MOST READ
Kidnapping: Niger Gov Seeks Review Of Drug Abuse Laws
Gunmen Invade Niger Secretariat, Cart Away N9.8m
WHO Partners FG, Spain On Treatment Of Mental Illness
Gombe Governor Inaugurates Committee On Healthcare
Taraba Monarch Buried Amidst Tight Security
Miyetti Allah Appeals Against Court Ruling On Benue Open Grazing Law
Hajj: Nigerian Pilgrims Suffering From 4 Common Ailments – NAHCON
MOST POPULAR
- LAW11 hours ago
Court Okays EFCC’s Request To Freeze Bauchi State Govt. Account
- NEWS23 hours ago
Doctor Records Breakthrough In Treatment Of Prostrate Cancer
- NEWS23 hours ago
Airtel Deepens Internet Connectivity With Broadband Package
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
FG Allocates N2.2bn For Ruga In 2019 Budget
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Sowore’s Foreign Allies Behind Planned ‘Revolution’ March – DSS
- FEATURES21 hours ago
Kogi: Gov Bello Will Win Re-election Convincingly – Ex-Speaker
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Senator Converted N117m Constituency Project Items To Personal Property – ICPC
- COLUMNS23 hours ago
The Imperative Of Dialogue For The Survival Of Nigeria: Lessons From Christian-Muslim Relations