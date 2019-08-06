IDPs State in Nigeria Worsen, A Call For Urgent Intervention – Study

The World Association For Christian Communication (WACC), an international ecumenical organization in conjunction with Journalists for Christ (JFC) have lamented the state of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Nigeria, saying it is disheartening and requires urgent intervention.

Speaking at the unveiling of the report on Tuesday in Lagos, tagged “Muffled Voices” The Lagos State Chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Dr. Qasim Akinreti, said, “the story of IDPs is quite touching , I have been to Maduguiri, Yola and Bauchi. I can feel what these people are going through, their state is so disheartening, they lack basic amenities and our journalists should start telling the story to rescue our citizens from this unplanned state of hopelessness.

“Journalists are agents that must be ready to make sacrifices, bring the stories of the IDPs to the consciousness of the Nation through consistent reporting.

“Also, North East Nigeria is perpetually underdeveloped. We have a long way as journalists to unravel so many mysteries about Nigeria. People are getting rich on public funds, if you are practicing this profession, understand your what, who and how to carry out responsibilities as a Journalist.”

In an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP at the event, a young man who came from Borno state IDP camp and pleaded anonymity said, “I have travelled to six IDP camps in Nigeria. I interact well with these displaced persons, they are living a life of discomfort, most especially women and female teenagers.

‘’Most of their funds have been diverted by greedy people in charge in their camps and women will have to lie with them in exchange of food in their own country. Female teenagers in our IDP camps lack sanitary pads, toiletries to take care of themselves during their menstrual cycle.”