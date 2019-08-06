Interfaith Forum Condemns Call For Revolution

The coalition of Interfaith Movement has said that the call for a revolution is totally uncalled for and condemnable.

According to the inter-religious group, hoodlums are planning to set the country on fire if the planned revolution is allowed to take place.

Speaking during a press conference, the chairman of the forum, Rev Favour Aigbedo said any call for a revolution in Nigeria can be simply seen as an invitation to anarchy, wanton killings and destruction of lives and properties.

“We cannot guarantee that hoodlums would not take advantage of this planned protest to commit more heinous crimes. The reason for a protest against challenges or suffering of Nigerians can be understood and supported which is long overdue, but the call for revolution is totally condemnable,” Aigbedo said.

He therefore called on government to be more proactive in handling the security challenges that has jeopardized tranquility and ensure that young persons are truly empowered in meaningful ventures.

The bishop of international Chapel, New Nyanya Rev Edward Williams Chanomi while speaking during the programme said religious leaders, gatekeepers, should come together for peace in the country. Rev Edward also appealed to the politicians who are fuelling the act of revolution to desist.

He noted that killings of one another can not solve the problems in the country adding that any nation without God has no love.

“We therefore, call on young Nigerians both men and women to please be united so that we can fight a common front that will foster peaceful coexistence and create avenue for social and prosperous nation.”

“There is nothing peace cannot solve and let us use this opportunity to bring peace among us,” he added.

The director, Diaspora Youth for Peace and Good leadership, Amb Jodie Frank said peace will exist if Nigerians love one another.

“All we need is peace to move this country forward no matter where you come from, no matter your religion and tribe. What we need is togetherness,” she added.