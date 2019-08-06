Is Eliminating Hepatitis By 2030 Feasible?

With a prevalence of 11.0 per cent and 2.2 per cent for Hepatitis B and C respectively, PATIENCE IHEJIRIKA and ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH write on the need for Nigerian government to avert the trend.

For many years, Hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver, has been declared a public health epidemic and the reason is not far fetched.

Worldwide, over 300 million people are living with viral hepatitis unaware, and, without finding the undiagnosed and linking them to care, millions have suffered and some have lost their lives.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 2,850,000 people became newly infected in 2017 and viral hepatitis B and C affect 325 million people worldwide causing 1.4 million deaths a year.

“It is the second major killer infectious disease after tuberculosis, and nine times more people are infected with hepatitis than HIV. Over 80 per cent of people living with hepatitis are lacking prevention, testing and treatment services.

“For the vast majority of the 325 million people living with hepatitis B and/or C, accessing testing and treatment remains beyond reach,” says WHO.

Of the estimated 257 million living with hepatitis B infection, the organization said, “10.5 per cent, representing 27 million knew their infection status in 2016. Of those people diagnosed, only 17 per cent, representing 4.5 million received treatment in 2016.

“In 2016, 1.1 million people newly developed chronic hepatitis B infection, a primary cause of liver cancer. Between 2014 and 2017, only five million people have received hepatitis C curative treatment. In 2017, 1.75 million people newly developed chronic hepatitis C infection.

In Nigeria for instance, the country has a prevalence rate of about 11.0 per cent and 2.2 percent for Hepatitis B and C respectively and sadly, most Nigerians infected with viral Hepatitis do not know.

However, a new study by WHO has found that investing $6 billion per year in eliminating hepatitis in 67 low- and middle-income countries would avert 4.5 million premature deaths by 2030, and more than 26 million deaths beyond that target date.

A total of $58.7 billion is needed to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat in these 67 countries by 2030. This means reducing new hepatitis infections by 90 per cent and deaths by 65 per cent.

To make this a reality, critical stakeholders in the health sector have called on governments, including the federal government of Nigeria to take advantage of the recent reductions in the costs of diagnosing and treating viral hepatitis and scale up investments in disease elimination.

The WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said, “Today 80 per cent of people living with hepatitis can’t get the services they need to prevent, test for and treat the disease, while calling for bold political leadership, with investments to match.

“We call on all countries to integrate services for hepatitis into benefit packages as part of their journey towards universal health coverage.

“By investing in diagnostic tests and medicines for treating hepatitis B and C now, countries can save lives and reduce costs related to long-term care of cirrhosis and liver cancer that result from untreated hepatitis.

Ghebreyesus said Some countries are already taking action, adding that the Government of India has announced that it will offer free testing and treatment for both hepatitis B and C, as part of its universal health coverage plan.

He said, “This has been facilitated through the reduction in prices of medicines. In India, a hepatitis C cure costs less than $40 and a year of hepatitis B treatment costs less than $30. At these prices, hepatitis C cure will result in healthcare cost savings within three years.

“The Government of Pakistan has also been able to procure hepatitis C curative treatment at similarly low prices. Providing curative treatment to all those currently diagnosed with hepatitis C could also reduce healthcare costs in Pakistan within three years.”

The WHO Director General said WHO’s global hepatitis strategy, endorsed by all WHO Member States, aims to reduce new hepatitis infections by 90 per cent and deaths by 65 per cent between 2016 and 2030.

On World Hepatitis Day 2019, Ghebreyesus however called on all countries to “Invest in eliminating hepatitis” through costing, budgeting and financing of elimination services within their universal health coverage plans.

While there has been broad support among WHO Member States in adopting the WHO hepatitis elimination strategy, he said with 124 out of 194 countries developing hepatitis plans, over 40 per cent of country plans lack dedicated budget lines to support elimination efforts.

As to what the Nigerian government is doing to eliminate the epidemic, the ministry of health said a directory which provide information on existing health facilities where Hepatitis Services was launched last year.

Former Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, had in 2018 informed that with support from Partners and other stakeholders, Nigeria was making significant progress in the control of Viral Hepatitis.

Some of the key achievements, according to him, include the inauguration of a Technical Working Group (TWG) in 2013, to provide technical guidance for the implementation of hepatitis control and support advocacy and resource mobilisation.

“I must add that policy documents like the National Guideline for the Management of Viral Hepatitis and a five year National Strategic Plan (2016-2020) have been developed to give the national response the strategic direction it deserves. With support from WHO, the National Directory on Viral Hepatitis has been developed to further improve access to care,” he explained.

Adewole stated that the Federal Ministry of Health was working with Partners and Pharmaceutical companies to facilitate the provision of anti-viral drugs for the management of Hepatitis B and the treatment of Hepatitis C at the lowest possible price.

He however regretted that the knowledge of VH remains low even though it is a leading cause of death. He said as a result, most Nigerians living with VH B or C are undiagnosed, increasing the likelihood of transmission to others.

This, he said, also places the individual at the greater risk of severe, even fatal health complications such as liver cirrhosis and liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma).

However, stakeholders have expressed worry over the challenge of inadequate manpower in the country’s health sector, describing it as a major setback towards elimination of Hepatitis.

A Professor of Orthopaedic & Trauma Surgery, Prof. Mike Ogirima, in an interview, submitted that there are no enough gastroenterologists in the country.

Ogirima, who is also the immediate past President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), regretted that there are just about 100 gastroenterologists in Nigeria, a county with about 200 million population, whereas the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended one doctor to 600 people.

“We have the physicians we call gastroenterologists, under that, we have the hepatologists; people who take care of the liver.

“In Nigeria, we have one doctor to 2000 population. Gastroenterologists may not be more than hundred. WHO recommended that there should be one doctor to 600 people not patients but we have one doctor to 2000 patients in Nigeria, so where are we going to get many herpetologists or gastroenterologists together,” he lamented.

Speaking on the plight of patients, Prof. Ogirima blamed inadequate manpower for the delay involved in appointment, saying “if you have hepatitis in Abuja, for you to get a treatment, you have to queue.”

He however noted that the situation is not restricted to Nigeria, adding that the referral system is even more vigorous in other countries.