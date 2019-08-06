Kidnapping: Niger Gov Seeks Review Of Drug Abuse Laws

Niger state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has called for the review of the laws dealing with drug abuse and possession, rape, banditry and kidnapping among others.

The governor made the call when he presided over the swearing in of Justice Aliyu Muhammad Mayaki as the new Chief Judge of the State, over the weekend.

He said aggressive reform is required in the judiciary because the Judiciary has been left behind.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello explained that a situation whereby criminals arrested and charged to Court obtained bail within forty eight hours based on the archaic laws is not good for the contemporary society.

Governor Bello therefore suggested stiffer penalties for crimes associated with drug possession and addiction as well as rape, banditry and kidnapping among others.

He enjoined the judiciary and the legislative arms of government to work closely towards facilitating immediate amendment of such laws and consequently proffer lasting solution to the increasing wave of insecurity confronting the country.

He urged the judicial arm of government to engage the legislators especially as it affected its budget estimates, to bring about efficiency in the administration of Justice.

“I also realised that for this programme to be effective, there is a need to implement full autonomy to the judiciary.”

“I hope we can implement this autonomy and I hope our income will increase so that we are able to give you a reasonable amount every month to renovate your courts”, he said. Governor Bello said the three arms of government are partners and must work together towards building a virile society.

Bello said his administration will continue to support the judicial arm of government especially in the areas of capacity building, renovation of courts, and judges welfare.

The governor added that he had started the renovation with the retired four Chief Judges of the state and expressed the belief that Justice Mayaki will continue in the same direction.

He described him as a true professional in the discharge of his duties and commended other judges for ensuring credibility in the administration of Justice.

Until his appointment, Justice Mayaki was the acting Chief Judge of the state following the retirement of Justice Bima few months back.