Lagos To Host Made-In-Nigeria Good, Services, Entrepreneurship Summit 

The organizers of Glocalization and Branding Summit, has said that complains have been concluded for the second edition of the event which is scheduled to at Edmark D’podium, Ikeja, Lagos on the 9th of August, 2019.

A statement from the organizers, Vivacity PR, on Monday said the summit would address challenges affecting micro, small and medium scale businesses in the country.

Chief Executive Officer, Vivacity PR, Kemi Areola, noted that the event is one of the strategies for improving local manufacturing and addressing key industry challenges, the Federal Government’s MSME Clinics have been confirmed to attend to entrepreneurs at the event.

Kemi further disclosed that the MSME Clinics would be available to deliver on the spot services, especially in the areas of company registration, Tax and more.

MSME Clinics was introduced by federal government to bring together key frontline government agencies and stakeholders to interact together with a view of removing impending bottlenecks.

According to her, Glocalization and Branding Summit will enable companies showcase their products and services and foster synergy that would address challenges confronting brands across the nation and the world at large.

Areola said the summit would also enable businesses to network and develop strategies that would enhance the visibility of products and services.

“The event will play host to over 1000 attendees from different industries both locally and globally. We are inviting Nigerian business to get involved and leverage the immense opportunities available to and through our rapidly developing MSME Sector. There will be lots of opportunities for SMEs to meet with brand influencers and entrepreneurs to share experiences needed to survive this dynamic ever evolving market,” she stated.

Areola said the previous edition of the programme harps on the need to utilize technology and social media revolution benefits by accessing global markets through local creativity and personal branding.

She added that the event is equally in line with government’s plan of restructuring and rebuilding political institutions for sustainable socioeconomic growth and change.

Areola stated that the objectives of government’s initiative must be complimented with an aggressive drive towards diversification of the economy from dependency on oil and gas to Made in Nigeria goods, services and products, pushing them to global market.

