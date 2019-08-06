NEWS
Magu Appoints Hamalai Commandant EFCC Academy
The acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has appointed Prof Ladi Hamalai, Commandant, EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja.
Hamalai took over from Mr David Tukura who recently resigned his appointment.
EFCC spokesman Tony Orilade in a statement in Abuja on Monday said that the appointment was with immediate effect.
Until her appointment, Hamalai was the Director-General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).
According to the spokesman, Tukura said that he resigned to enable him to take up a new assignment as the paramount ruler of his community in Nasarawa.
“I realised that being a paramount ruler of my homeland will not conform to my assignment here as the Commandant of the EFCC Academy.
“And because my people have offered me the highest honour of my custom as their King, I resign my appointment with the Commission.”
Tukura who was first appointed Director of EFCC Academy, formerly known as the Training and Research Institute of the EFCC in May, 2006 was highly extolled and celebrated by the staff for his exceptional services to the Commission in several capacities.
“He was director of Policy Planning and Statistics (DPPS) 2012, and reappointed the Commandant of the Academy in 2017, where he served until his voluntary retirement.”
