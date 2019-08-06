NEWS
Magu Charges Hajj Commission Staff On Probity, Honesty
The acting chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has charged officers of the National Hajj Commission to shun all forms of corruption while discharging their duties.
Magu gave the charge at the opening of a five-day induction course on economic and financial crimes organised for staff of the Hajj Commission, at the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja, on August 5, 2019.
Magu who spoke through the Commandant of the EFCC Academy, Prof. Lami Hamalai, represented by ACP Itam Nnaghe Obono, urged them to imbibe the values of integrity, honesty and discipline.
“The challenge of integrity in Nigeria needs to be addressed from the bottom through capacity development and that is why this training is organized to acquaint you with the rudiments of conducting government business while being mindful of the extant laws,” he said.
He further encouraged them to live an exemplary lifestyle of integrity by doing the right thing at all times so that they can positively affect others around them.
The Assistant Director and Head, Training, National Hajj Commission, Abdulgafar Oduntola, who was represented by Ahmed Mohammed, Head, State Tour Operator said the training was aimed at helping the participants to learn probity and accountability.
He urged them to take advantage of the course in order to get acquainted with “financial regulations so that you will not be a victim of ignorantly breaking the laws”, stressing that ignorance is no defence in law.
The Course Coordinator, Joseph Oguzi, further explained that the essence of the induction training was to educate the staff of the Hajj Commission on topics that were key to their operations such as elements of offence, corruption studies, money laundering trends/offence, fraud general, procurement process and offence, and Code for Public Officers.
A total number of 160 participants are expected to undergo the five-day training.
MOST READ
Court Places No Debit Order On Accounts Belonging To Lagos Govt. Over N9.9b Fraud
Madonna Varsity To Graduate 38 First Class At 16th Convocation
Obaseki Condoles With Osula Family Over Passing Of Pa Ephraim
Makinde Meets Labour Leaders Over Minimum Wage Implementation
Magu Charges Hajj Commission Staff On Probity, Honesty
Ondo Land Tussle: Akeredolu Relaxes Curfew On Ago Alaye Community
Obaseki Lauds Ex-IGP, Over Security Of Private Property In Edo
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME15 hours ago
Court Freezes Bauchi Govt’s Account
- NEWS24 hours ago
Mix Reactions Trail Sowore’s Revolution Call In Sokoto
- NEWS15 hours ago
Salary: Workers Besiege ATMs In Kogi State
- NEWS14 hours ago
#RevolutionNow: FG Urged To Prosecute Sowore, Others
- NEWS24 hours ago
Sallah: Kebbi NLC Appeals For Payment Of Leave Grant To Workers
- NEWS15 hours ago
Taraba Monarch Buried Amidst Tight Security
- NEWS20 hours ago
PMB Thank Nigerians For Shunning ‘Revolution’ March
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
External Reserves Drop By $1.6bn In One Month