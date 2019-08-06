NEWS
Makinde Seeks World Bank Assistance In Fighting Poverty
Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde on Tuesday expressed the readiness of the present administration to cooperate with the World Bank in fighting poverty in the state.
The governor while speaking after meeting the delegation who was in office, said their meeting was informed by the urgent need to execute the bank’s assisted projects across the state.
He explained that the state government was willing to cooperate with whatever assistance the bank and other organisations would offer to check poverty in the state.
The Leader, World Bank Team, Prof. Foluso Okunmadewa, said the visit was at the instance of the Nigerian Governors Forum that requested that the World Bank meet state governors, particularly the new ones.
Okunmadewa said that the discussion was centred on existing projects in the state, as well as other areas the government might want the World Bank to assist.
’In our meeting, we were able to review and had some discussions on how we will accelerate the execution of all the World Bank projects in the state.
‘’Of course, a sizeable number of the projects are doing well and the governor has promised to continue in that respect to ensure that the projects are completed.
‘’Those that are lagging behind, the governor outlined strategies and actions to make such projects move very quickly so that the people can enjoy the fruit of the projects,’’ he stated.
Okunmadewa was optimistic that the people of the state would see the results of the projects by the end of August, based on actions the parties agreed upon.
