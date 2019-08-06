NEWS
Miyetti Allah Appeals Against Court Ruling On Benue Open Grazing Law
The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Social-cultural Association, yesterday, filed an appeal against the July 4 ruling of the Federal High Court Abuja. The Fulani socio-cultural group, in a suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/527/2017 filed by its Counsel, Mr Aliyu Ahmed and Abdulhamid Mohammed, said it was dissatisfied with the judgment of Justice Abang delivered on July 4 in suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/527/17.
The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Social-cultural Association had challenged the 2017 Open Grazing Prohibition and Establishment Law passed by the Benue House of Assembly.
The group had approached the court seeking a mandatory injunction against the state government from implementing the laws as passed by the state’s House of Assembly.
