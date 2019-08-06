NEWS
NAPS Dissociates From “Revolution Now’’, Seeks Positive Governance Via Peaceful Protest
The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has dissociated itself from “Revolution Now’’ led by Mr Omoyele Sowore, purportedly against the present administration.
In a communiqué drafted and signed by Mr Collins Ozele and Mr Abdulmalik Usman, the students said “: “We believe in seeking positive governance through peaceful protest.
“NAPS subscribes to the usage of tenets of democracy in the changing of democratically elected government not through usage of civil unrest’’.
The students made the resolution in a communiqué issued after the NAPS resolved on some issues at 44th Senate Meeting/Pre-Convention at the Federal Polytechnic, Bida on Aug. 5.
The association, however, drew the attention of the Federal Government to the need for increased vigour in checkmating decadence and criminal activities of the bandits across various states.
The students argued that insecurity, arising from kidnapping, robbery and banditry, has put the lives of so many people at risks.
The students also called on the Federal Government to handle the issues bordering on religious Shiites movement with diplomacy.
The association expressed concern about the Federal Government’s ministerial list which it said did not reflect enough youth inclusiveness in governance.
It called on the Federal Government to fully implement the upgrading of the appropriate polytechnics to degree awarding institutions.
It was noted that NAPS is an association of students in polytechnics, monotechnics, colleges of technology and other allied institutions, awarding National Diploma and Higher National Diploma.(NAN)
