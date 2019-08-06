ENTERTAINMENT
Nigerian Designer, Mowalola To Dress Barbie For 60th Anniversary
Nigerian fashion designer, Mowalola Ogunlesi, has been selected to dress cartoon icon, Barbie for its 60th anniversary.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Vogue commissioned six young fashion designers, including Ogunlesi, to dress the character in their signature style.
She got to dress Barbie in her signature style, best described as “free-spirited.” The style translates to Barbie’s latest look – a neon green tie-dye co-ord, which is a part of Ogunlesi’s S/S20 collection.
Speaking on her designs and her Barbie to Vogue, she said,“Mine is a world where everyone is free in terms of what they wear, in terms of how they think, and my women aren’t threatened by anyone – they are taking back their power.”
“She is a Mowalola superhero – strong, captivating and ready to have a really good time. I want to be wherever she’s going.”
In 2017, Ogunlesi launched her eponymous brand and has since styled Solange for Dazed Magazine and Skepta for his hazy ‘Pure Water’ video.
She also worked on Nike’s Naija World Cup kit launch and Grammy-winning rapper, Drake was spotted wearing a custom Mowalola jacket.
MOST READ
Irish PM, Varadkar Says No-Deal Brexit Avoidable
World Breastfeeding Week: Breast Will Definitely Sag With Age — Ex-DG
NAHCON Concludes Flight Of Pilgrims To Saudi Arabia
Ogoni Clean-Up: Group Seeks UNEP Report’s Review
Appeal Court Refers Sanwo-Olu’s Victory Petition Back To Tribunal
NUP Decry Plight Of Pensioners Who Lost Documents To Boko Haram
Reps Member, Agbo Visits Venue Warring Communities, Breaks Truce
MOST POPULAR
- LAW23 hours ago
Court Okays EFCC’s Request To Freeze Bauchi State Govt. Account
- CRIME12 hours ago
Court Freezes Bauchi Govt’s Account
- HEALTH24 hours ago
Death Will Be ‘Optional’, Ageing ‘Curable’ – Genetic Engineers
- NEWS21 hours ago
Mix Reactions Trail Sowore’s Revolution Call In Sokoto
- NEWS12 hours ago
Salary: Workers Besiege ATMs In Kogi State
- NEWS11 hours ago
#RevolutionNow: FG Urged To Prosecute Sowore, Others
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Oyo Assembly To Screen 14 Commissioner Nominees
- NEWS12 hours ago
Taraba Monarch Buried Amidst Tight Security