WORLD
Nobel Prize-Winning Author Toni Morrison Dies At Age 88
Toni Morrison, the Nobel Prize-winning author of the novel `Beloved’ and a seminal voice in African American literature, has died at the age of 88.
Paul Bogaards, Morrison’s publicist, confirmed the information to dpa by telephone, saying the author died on Monday night.
Morrison received a series of honours during her lifetime, including the Pulitzer Prize, the Nobel Prize for Literature and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Born in Ohio during the Great Depression, Morrison was an academic and an editor before she wrote her first novel in 1970.
Beloved published in 1987, became her best know work, telling the story of a former U.S. slave after the Civil War that was based on real events.
It was eventually turned into a film with Oprah Winfrey.
“Toni Morrison’s prose brings us that kind of moral and emotional intensity that few writers ever attempt,’’ then-president Barack Obama said as he awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.
MOST READ
Irish PM, Varadkar Says No-Deal Brexit Avoidable
World Breastfeeding Week: Breast Will Definitely Sag With Age — Ex-DG
NAHCON Concludes Flight Of Pilgrims To Saudi Arabia
Ogoni Clean-Up: Group Seeks UNEP Report’s Review
Appeal Court Refers Sanwo-Olu’s Victory Petition Back To Tribunal
NUP Decry Plight Of Pensioners Who Lost Documents To Boko Haram
Reps Member, Agbo Visits Venue Warring Communities, Breaks Truce
MOST POPULAR
- LAW23 hours ago
Court Okays EFCC’s Request To Freeze Bauchi State Govt. Account
- CRIME12 hours ago
Court Freezes Bauchi Govt’s Account
- HEALTH24 hours ago
Death Will Be ‘Optional’, Ageing ‘Curable’ – Genetic Engineers
- NEWS21 hours ago
Mix Reactions Trail Sowore’s Revolution Call In Sokoto
- NEWS12 hours ago
Salary: Workers Besiege ATMs In Kogi State
- NEWS11 hours ago
#RevolutionNow: FG Urged To Prosecute Sowore, Others
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Oyo Assembly To Screen 14 Commissioner Nominees
- NEWS12 hours ago
Taraba Monarch Buried Amidst Tight Security