NEWS
Obaseki Lauds Ex-IGP, Over Security Of Private Property In Edo
…accepts his offer to serve as honorary adviser on security
The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has lauded the contributions of the former Inspector General of Police, Dr. Solomon Arase, to the success recorded in the fight against illegal Community Development Associations (CDAs) in the state.
Obaseki who poured encomiums on Dr. Arase while receiving the former police chief’s resignation letter as Chairman of Edo State Private Property Protection Committee, said: “I received Dr. Solomon Arase’s resignation with mixed feelings.
“We wish him well in his national and international engagements and accept his offer to serve as honorary adviser on security matters to my administration.”
Obaseki further said, “My administration is grateful to him, a worthy Edo son, who offered his robust experience and expertise in laying the foundation for the Edo State Private Property Protection Committee, without any remunerations.
“Today, Edo State is rated high in the ease of doing business index and has been set on a growth trajectory, due largely to the work of the Private Property Protection Committee to eliminate man-made encumbrances in property ownership and development across the state.”
He noted that property developers in the state no longer contend with the activities of illegal Community Development Associations (CDAs) that held down development in the state for decades.
