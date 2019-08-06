Ohanaeze Lauds Use Of Drones, CCTV To Fight Insecurity

Apex Igbo social cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has lauded the initiative by the federal government to use drones and CCTV to secure the South West.

Spokesman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu disclosed this in a statement he made available to newsmen in Enugu.

He, however advised that the South East and all parts of the country should be included in the measure.

Ibegbu, who expressed dismay over the murder of a Catholic priest in Enugu, wondered why the perpetrators of this act were yet to be arrested.

“Are they spirits or small gods? These killers have flesh and blood and are not beyond the searchlight of security agents once they want to do their job, “ Ibegbu insisted.

While listing seven ways to end insecurity in Nigeria, he said, “The first is the will to do so by the political class at all levels. The second is punishment of the culprits caught in this act as deterrence to others. The third is sincerity of the ruling class in Nigeria.

“The fourth is re-engineering of our security architecture. The fifth is provision of jobs for our youths. The sixth is justice and equity for all. The seventh is good leadership at all levels.”

Ibegbu advocated the implementation of 2014 Confab Report, noting that without that Nigeria will continue to be beating about the bush in search of a solution.

Ibegbu congratulated South East governors and individuals who have started Ranching and Diary business as Dr M I Okpara did in old Eastern region when he established the Obudu Cattle Ranch now in Cross River.

“Okpara made the old Eastern region the fastest growing economy in the world due to his agrarian policy. He made Easterners then the healthiest Nigerians. Easterner school children eat an egg every day in school then,” Ibegbu noted. “We can still do it. Yes we can,” Ibegbu stated.

He expressed dismay that nobody was yet to be arrested for the suspicious fire that razed his residence at Enugu recently.