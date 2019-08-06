SPORTS
Omeruo Eyes Permanent Switch To La Liga
Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo has asked Chelsea to allow him join CD Leganes with the Liga side willing to have him on a permanent basis from the new season.
Omeruo spent the whole of last season at the Madrid club and has made his intentions of moving on from Chelsea, seven years since joining but is yet to make a senior team appearance.
Leganes tabled an initial bid for the Nigeria International that has been rejected by Chelsea, who are holding out for more.
Footballlive.ng report that the Liga side will send in an improved for the €5 million rated defender.
“Yes Leganes is a team that I want to be part of because the manager trusts me so much and wants to give me a lot of opportunities. I’m happy that they are putting efforts and they have increased their offer,” the 25 year-old confirmed.
“Hopefully the deal happens; I hope Chelsea work with them and make the deal happen.
