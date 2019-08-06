Ondo Land Tussle: Akeredolu Relaxes Curfew On Ago Alaye Community

***Orders Immediate Release Of Arrested Persons Unconnected With Crime.

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu has directed that the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Ago Alaye community be relaxed forthwith.

Akeredolu disclosed that the new curfew regime will henceforth, be dusk to dawn; which to commence everyday from 6 pm to 6 am until further notice.

Recall that the governor recently ordered the imposition of a 24-hour curfew on Ago-Alaye Town in Odigbo Local Government Area of the State, following clashes between the people of Araromi Obu in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state and indigenes of Ikale of Okitipupa Local Government over land ownership.

The melee claimed two lives and over seven injuries with many houses razed.

However, in a statement issued by the commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, also noted that the Governor directed the release of all those arrested and detained by the Police in the wake of the crisis.

According to Ojogo, the direction, however, affects only those whose arrest have no direct bearing and connection with crimes associated with the violence which claimed lives and properties.

Ojogo said, “Nonetheless, Mr. Governor while expressing his deep appreciation to the law enforcement agencies, especially the Nigeria Police and the Nigerian Army for their efforts in restoring peace law and order, urges them to intensify efforts to heighten their investigations, especially where there are clear and brazing infractions against the law.

Meanwhile, the governor has also directed government officials to stop making forthwith, public comments or statements on the crisis, following the inauguration of the Panel to probe the crisis which erupted over a land dispute between the people of Araromi Obu and Ikale (Ago Alaye),

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Media and Publicity to the Governor, Ojo Oyewamide, noted that this action became imperative in order to allow the Panel set up by Government to be dispassionate in its assignments

Oyewamide said Akeredolu believed in the sanctity of the process already put in place which underscores the need for all to avoid the path of subjudice.

However, the statement said, “the directive does not in the way, inhibit private suggestions from individuals to the Panel by way of Memorandum, on issues that will promote a more harmonious relationship between the affected communities”.