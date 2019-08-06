NEWS
PMB To Swear In Ministers August 21
President Muhammadu Buhari will swear in the ministers-designate on August 21, the Federal Government has said.
The government made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha.
According to the statement, the swearing-in ceremony will take place by 11am at the Federal Executive Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
It would be preceded by an induction retreat to be presided by the President and would last two days.
Read the full statement below:
ANNOUNCEMENT
INDUCTION RETREAT AND SWEARING-IN PROGRAMME FOR MINISTERS-DESIGNATE
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, invites all Ministers-Designate, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, federal permanent secretaries and top government functionaries (specifically invited) to a 2-day induction retreat to be presided over by His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the retreat earlier publicised has been rescheduled as follows:
Date: Monday, 19th – Tuesday, 20th August 2019
Time: 9:00am daily
Venue: State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja
The objectives of the retreat include the following:
- Build a strong platform for synergy and teamwork
- Sensitise appointees on the status of the implementation of policies, programmes and projects of government from 2015-date
- Acquaint the appointees with the roadmap for delivery of government’s priorities and Next Level agenda (2019-2023)
- Deepen the understanding of participants on best practices in conducting government business
The swearing-in of all Ministers-Designate by the President shall hold as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 21st august 2019
Time: 11:00am
Venue: Federal Executive Council Chambers
Presidential Villa
Abuja
Attendance at both events is mandatory and strictly by invitation.
Announcer
Babatunde Lawal
Permanent Secreatary, Cabinet Affairs Office
Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation
Source: ChannelsTv
