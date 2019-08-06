RevolutionNow: FG Urged To Prosecute Sowore, Others

The federal government has been urged not to be soft with Omoyele Sowore and others, who want to take-over government forcefully.

Sowore and others have planned nationwide protest against the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, tagged ‘’#Revolutionow’’.

At a press conference in Abuja, Civil Rights Movement of Nigeria (CRMN), called on the security agencies to effect the arrest of others involved in the protest.

Over the weekend, the Police accused Sowore and the Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria of trying to force a regime change in the country.

They said inciting Nigerians, home and abroad, to join a planned ‘revolution’ march against the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Monday, August 5, amounts to treasonable felony and acts of terrorism.

Sowore, a pro-democracy activist and the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the last general elections, had been deluding a critical mass of Nigerians, through various platforms, in readiness for #RevolutionNow, a series of planned protests against the government.

However, according to CCRMN’s president, Aaron Dutoye, Mr Sowore had a clear blueprint designed by the major opposition party to overthrow the government, having failed to legitimately do so at the last elections.

To serve as deterrent to others with similar intent of causing havoc, the group, therefore, advised the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately arraign Sowore for treason.

CRMN further urged the DSS to secure a court order to keep Sowore in its custody once he is arraigned given the gravity of the crime he has committed and the potential instability his release could pose.

‘’We demand that the Department of State Services (DSS) immediately arraigns Omoyele Sowore for treason to serve as deterrent to others with similar intentions, and that includes the foreign agents in Nigeria. The Service must ensure that it secures an order from the court to make him remain in custody once he is arraigned given the gravity of the crime he has committed and the risk his type poses to stability in the country.

‘’Since those goading Sowore to prison are pleading freedom of speech, an arraignment in court will provide him the chance to convince the court that this was the case and where he fails he can be rest assured that his tenancy will be guaranteed at whatever prison he is assigned to.

‘’Those that are threatening to cause mayhem to demand Sowore’s release and those threatening to press ahead with the protests should note that that same fate awaits them because there are specific laws that are being violated’’, the organisation said.