Singer, Ric Hassani To Perform In New York, Madagascar

Nigerian Afro-soul singer, Ric Hassani is billed to perform shows in New York, New Orleans, Mayotte and Madagascar.

He revealed details of the tour, tagged ‘The Prince I Became’, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

The ‘Gentleman’ singer began an international tour in 2019. He recently performed a sold-out show in Honduras with viral clips from the show populating social media.

Speaking on the success of the tour thus far, he said, “the turn out has been amazing and I am really thankful for that success.

“I still have New York and New Orleans left for the American leg of the tour. Then we end in Mayotte and Madagascar in October.

Hassani also revealed plans to release his second studio album and confirmed that it was in the works, although a release date has not been set.

NAN reports that the unnamed album will follow his 2016 award-winning hit album, ‘The African Gentleman’.

Known for his unique sound and fashion sense, Hassani added that he was very inspired by love, and just picks the kind of music he likes.

On the growth of his career, he said, “It is truly amazing. It is really humbling and has been a dream.

“But I am ready and accepting of every moment of it and looking forward to more that is coming next,” he said.

He also applauded the rise of the Nigerian music scene, especially in recent times adding that it was a very exciting time to be a Nigerian artist.

He said, “There is a lot of grace around Nigerian artistes now and now is also a time for Africa, it is just very exciting to be within the space.

“I am very thankful for it all, and excited for what’s to come,” Hassani said.

Hassani was nominated in three categories at the 2016 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

These were for Best Artiste in African RnB and Soul, Video of the Year, and Most Promising Artiste.

The same year, Hassani was also nominated in two categories at The Headies for Best Vocal Performance and Best Alternative Song for his single ‘Gentleman’.

In December 2018, Hassani won the Galaxy Music Awards for Best Collaboration for his song, Believe which featured Falz and Olamide .

NAN reports that ‘The Prince I Became’ music concert will hold on Aug. 9 in New York and Aug. 10 in New Orleans.