Spending On FG’s Projects Heavy On Us – States

State governments have described the burden of maintaining some federal government projects and funding of security agencies in their states as too heavy for them to bear.

They said that sustaining the funding and maintenance of the projects for years had taken a severe toll on the ability to implement programmes and policies, which fall under their jurisdiction.

The states brought their plight to the public domain yesterday in Abuja at the inauguration of Permanent Standing Committee on Inter-Governmental Affairs by the secretary to the government of the federation SGF), Boss Mustapha.

The secretary to the state government (SSG) of Kaduna State, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, who spoke on their behalf, stated that money meant to build roads, schools, hospitals by the states were being diverted to funding and supporting federal institutions especially security agencies domiciled in the states.

They queried how the federal government with a larger budget expected them to fund all the agencies domiciled in their states and called on the central government to address the situation or define clearly the roles of the state governments in such sectors.

Lawal said: “At the state level we have been complaining that the federal government is quite remote to us. The meetings we normally have with SGF do not give us enough opportunity to get across to the ministries like we do now.

“I think we can interact with them and raise some issues we think can be taken care of. For example, I’m sure most of my colleagues will agree with me on this, when you go back to the states, we shoulder a lot of federal government programmes – in the area of security and other services – you find that the funding from federal government is usually very low.

“So we have tried to find out what is happening. They have a bigger budget but you find that all the agencies of the federal government normally come to the states asking for one thing or the other.

“I have been raising it with the SGF that we have to sit down and find out what is happening. Are the agencies not being funded or they expect the state governments to fund them?

“Particularly in the area of security which I feel very strongly, this committee should include representatives of the security agencies. This committee, I strongly believe can serve a very important purpose from what we call cross-cutting relationship among the federal government, states and local governments.

“I’m happy that this committee is taking off because I thought that there was nothing like this before now that we can come here and voice our own complaints,” he said.

Lawal insisted that “we have to sit and find out how federal agencies in the states are being funded or are they not being funded? They are always coming to us to say we should do this or that for them. Particularly in the area of security we are spending a lot – police, army, navy, and the civil defence.

“They will tell us that their overhead is N60,000 a month which we think is impossible to sustain them. The police apart from their salaries come to us for almost everything they need.

“This committee is important. I think you need to listen to us because we are carrying the burden of the federal government and it is telling on our infrastructural development. The money meant to build roads, schools, hospitals is now being diverted to fund and support federal institutions. I think it is important for us to sit down and look at these issues.

FG Inaugurates 25-man Inter-Governmental Affairs Committee

The Federal Government has inaugurated a 25-man Inter-Governmental Affairs Committee as part of efforts to create coordination and synergy between the three tiers of government.

While inaugurating the committee yesterday in Abuja, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha noted that the committee was reconstituted after it had become dormant under the defunct Federal Ministry of Special duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

Mustapha who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Funds Office, Habiba Lawal noted that in reconstituting the committee, the scope of membership was expanded by bringing in members from ministries, departments and agencies, (MDAs), Secretaries to State Governments, (SSGs), director-general of Governors’ Forum, and the secretary-general of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, (ALGON).

He listed the committe’s terms of reference as including: to serve as the coordinating link in the activities of the 3-tiers of government in the fulfillment of their statutory obligations; to remove all areas of frictions in the operation of the 3-tiers of government; to make appropriate policy inputs and recommendations on cross cutting activities of the 3-tiers of government;

Others are “to examine and take appropriate actions on petitions and complaints brought before it by the 3-tiers of government; to promote a harmonious fiscal federalism between the 3-tiers of government and to handle issues as may arise or referred to it from time to time.

“We hope the committee will be sustained because the previous ones after the first meeting died naturally,” he added.