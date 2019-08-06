FOOTBALL
Swiss Indict Former German Officials In Relation To 2006 FIFA World Cup
Swiss prosecutors said on Tuesday they had indicted three former German football officials in relation to the 2006 FIFA World Cup finals hosted by Germany.
Horst Schmidt, Theo Zwanziger and Wolfgang Niersbach, as well as former Swiss FIFA official Urs Linsi, are the officials involved.
They are alleged to have fraudulently misled members of a supervisory body of a German Football Association (DFB) committee.
They were said to have misled the committee about the true purpose of a payment of around 6.7 million euros (6.1 million pounds).(Reuters/NAN)
MOST READ
Teenager Docked For Allegedly Raping 3-year-old Girl
ECOWAS Meets On Status Of Corruption Fight
China Vows To Defend Interests If U.S. Deploys More Missiles In Asia
Arafat: Muna Wears New Look For Pilgrims
Obama Condemns Language That Normalises Racism After Twin Shootings
Is Eliminating Hepatitis By 2030 Feasible?
Lawan Leaves For Hajj
MOST POPULAR
- LAW19 hours ago
Court Okays EFCC’s Request To Freeze Bauchi State Govt. Account
- CRIME7 hours ago
Court Freezes Bauchi Govt’s Account
- FOOTBALL22 hours ago
Man Utd Complete Maguire Signing In World-Record £80M Deal
- ENTERTAINMENT22 hours ago
Nigerian Embassy In Berlin Hosts First Cultural Day
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
Oil Prices Fall As Trade War Concerns Mount
- NEWS23 hours ago
Stampede: Saudi Devises Electronic Method Of Stoning Of Devil
- HEALTH19 hours ago
Death Will Be ‘Optional’, Ageing ‘Curable’ – Genetic Engineers
- INTERVIEWS22 hours ago
With Passion For Totally Made-in-Nigeria Goods, I’m An Ankara Person – Ikpakronyi