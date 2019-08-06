WORLD
Taliban Threatens To Disrupt Afghan Presidential Election
The Taliban on Tuesday threatened to disrupt the upcoming Afghan presidential election by attacking campaign events, even as peace talks to end the 18-year war is making progress.
The Taliban said that the presidential election scheduled for Sept. 28, is a ploy to deceive the common people.
It asked its militants to use their full capabilities to prevent the election from taking place.
The group warned people to avoid campaign events and rallies to avoid becoming potential targets.
The first official day of campaign was marred by an attack on the office of vice presidential hopeful, Amrullah Saleh, where more than 20 people were killed.
The U.S and Taliban have had series of meetings since 2018 to find a lasting solution to the conflict, after rounds of talks by both sides with the hope of closing to a deal.
The U.S Special Representative to Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, on Monday, tweeted that the U.S and the Taliban have made excellent progress.
