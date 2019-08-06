NEWS
Taraba Monarch Buried Amidst Tight Security
The Chief of Donga in Donga local government area of Taraba State, Chief Steven Bayonga has been buried amidst tight security at his palace in Donga town as residents lament the absence of Governor Darius Ishaku at the burial ceremony.
Chief Steven Bayonga, died on Wednesday July 31, in an Abuja hospital.
The most celebrated first class Chief in Taraba was brought from Abuja to Taraba via Kashimbila Dame airstrip on an airplane and was conveyed to Donga amid heavy security.
Donga local government area is among the three local government areas of southern part of Taraba State that are bedeviled with Tiv/Jukun communal clashes in which over 100 people have been killed and properties worth millions of Naira destroyed in the past three months.
LEADERSHIP gathered that on the eve of the burial ceremony of Chief Bayonga, eleven trucks of Army and Mobile Police were deployed to Abako, Peva, Amadu, Rafinkada and Donga towns of Takum, Wukari and Donga local government areas where the communal clashes are currently ongoing.
Residents who spoke to LEADERSHIP lamented the absence of Governor Darius Ishaku at the burial of Chief Bayonga. The residents said the burial would have availed the governor an opportunity to see the level of damages the Tiv/Jukun crisis has caused the three local government areas of the state.
Ishaku has not visited the areas affected by the crisis since the last three months.
LEADERSHIP reports that the governor’s absence at the burial was not unconnected to the high level of insecurity within the area.
