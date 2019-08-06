LAW
Teenager Docked For Allegedly Raping 3-year-old Girl
A 16-year-old boy, Christhopher Samuel, on Tuesday appeared before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl.
Samuel, whose address is not provided, faces a two-count charge of rape and sexual assault, to which he pleaded not guilty.
The Prosecutor, ASP. Akpan Nkem, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 24, at about 3:30pm at Bayo Str., Aradagun, Badagry, Lagos.
Nkem said that defendant penetrated the girl’s private part with his penis without her consent.
“The defendant forcefully had sexual intercourse with the girl without her consent.
“He also unlawfully removed her pant and used his finger to penetrate her private part which caused injury in her vagina,’’ the prosecutor said.
Ikem said that the offences contravened Sections 168, 258 and 170 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomiya, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.
He adjourned the case until Aug. 28, for hearing.
MOST READ
#Revolutionnow: Police Arraign 5, Lawyer
North Korea: US Inciting Military Tensions
NAPS Dissociates From “Revolution Now’’, Seeks Positive Governance Via Peaceful Protest
Philippines Dengue Virus Outbreak An ‘Epidemic’
Huge Blasts As Russian Arms Depot In Siberia Explodes
Oyo Govt, World Bank Meet Over Execution Of Projects
Taliban Threatens To Disrupt Afghan Presidential Election
MOST POPULAR
- LAW20 hours ago
Court Okays EFCC’s Request To Freeze Bauchi State Govt. Account
- CRIME9 hours ago
Court Freezes Bauchi Govt’s Account
- ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
Nigerian Embassy In Berlin Hosts First Cultural Day
- HEALTH21 hours ago
Death Will Be ‘Optional’, Ageing ‘Curable’ – Genetic Engineers
- BUSINESS23 hours ago
Oil Prices Fall As Trade War Concerns Mount
- INTERVIEWS24 hours ago
With Passion For Totally Made-in-Nigeria Goods, I’m An Ankara Person – Ikpakronyi
- NEWS18 hours ago
Mix Reactions Trail Sowore’s Revolution Call In Sokoto
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
Radja Nainggolan Moves To Cagliari On Loan From Inter