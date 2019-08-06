The Impact Of APC Govt In Kogi

The development and transformation of local government administration in Kogi State in the last three and a half years under Governor Yahaya Bello and Engr. Abubakar Ohere has no doubt generated acceptability and love for the continuity of Governor Yahaya for a second term in office.

Since the creation of Kogi State, the rural dwellers are always recognised during the elections only and after the elections, they are forgotten by the state chief executives. All that has changed since the assumption of office of Governor Yahaya Bello who has brought to an end this use and dump attitude of the past leaders of the state by bringing the impact of governance closer to the local dwellers through the local government councils.

Engr. Abubakar Ohere, in his quest to see that all the good intentions of the Governor towards the rural dwellers is achieved has made efforts to ensure that development reaches the rural dwellers in Kogi State. Some of the efforts of Governor Yahaya Bello to bring governance to the people at the rural areas include; building of classrooms across the 21 local government councils in the state; building and renovation of primary health care centres in all the local government areas; provision of fertiliser to all the farmers in the state; provision of relief materials to victims of flooding in the various local councils; creation of vigilante group in all the 21 local government areas of the state, which has helped greatly in solving the problem of insecurity in the state.

Governor Yahaya Bello was able to sacrifice part of the state’s resources to safeguard lives and properties of all the local government areas (both the indigenes and non-indigenes of the state). This has earned the governor different awards within and outside the state.

Youth empowerment is also one of the ways that the rural dwellers are feeling the impact of government at the local government level. The state government has also ensured the appointment of young people as local council administrators. These young and sound minds are working with the State Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to ensure quality service delivery to the rural dwellers.

With all these achievements, there is no doubt that all the 21 local government areas in Kogi State have benefited so much from Governor Yahaya Bello‘s administration in the last three and a half years. The only way these benefits can be sustained is to make sure that both the old and young in all the 21 local government councils in the state embarked on massive campaign and support for Governor Yahaya Bello’s re-election for second term come November 2019.

The 2019 governorship election in Kogi State should be an election based on facts and the people should not allow themselves to be deceived by desperate politicians who have no good intentions for them. If the governor who inherited so much debt from the previous administration can clear all the salary arrears at once, that is sign of a leader with the fear of God and should be supported by the people of Kogi State.

If the local governments which owed months of unpaid salaries to the staff and pensioners can now pay staff salaries and pensions under the Governor Yahaya Bello administration through the ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs under the watch of Engr. Ohere, this should be another reason for supporting Governor Yahaya Bello’s re-election for second term in office.

If the royal fathers who cannot in the past sleep with their two eyes closed and their allowances were not paid by the past local government chairmen can now sleep with their eyes closed and are also being paid as at when due under Governor Yahaya Bello‘s administration, that is another reason why the rural dwellers should support him for a second term in the office.

With all these laudable achievements, victory is sure for Governor Yahaya Bello come November 2019. God willing.

–Bala, a public commentator, writes from Abuja