223 Nigerian Army Officers Trained In Bangladesh

The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Buratai yesterday disclosed that 223 officers of the Nigerian Army have so far received trainings in various military institutions in Bangladesh which he attributed to the cordial bilateral relationship existing between both countries.

Buratai noted that being an alumni of the alumni of the National Defence University NDU, Bangladesh, he learnt valuable lessons from Bangladesh in the art of counter insurgency and counter terrorism warfare noting that such experience has contributed to the massive decapitation of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorist in the North East by the Nigerian Army.

Buratai stated this he received the High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Mr. Mohammad Shammeen Ashan during a courtesy visit at Army headquarters,

The COAS noted that his sojourn in Nepal during the period exposed him to how efforts of the Bangladesh Defence forces combined to defeat the insurgents and criminals of the Chittagong Hills.

“So you can see that my stay in Bangladesh has contributed to how we have dealt with the insurgents and terrorists in the North East of our country. Though we are still dealing with them and they are being pushed away from the North East.

Disclosing that the Nigerian Army will continue to explore available opportunity for further training of its officers and soldiers in the areas of tactics, staff duties and intelligence among others, Lt. General Buratai urged the Bangladesh government to also take advantages of Nigerian Army military training institutions.

“Our military institutions are also open for training to your officers and soldiers. We have the Infantry School, the Artillery School, the Intelligence School, the Amoured school and the Cyber Warfare School among others and they are all of international standards,” he said.

He also urged the High Commissioner to take advantage of and partner with the Nigerian Army University in Biu, in Borno state.

Earlier, High Commissioner Ashan told the Army Chief and Principal Officers that he was at Army headquarters to further strengthen the bilateral relations between both countries particularly to seek for increased military cooperation.

Noting that Bangladesh and Nigeria are strong military contributors to United Nations Peacekeeping operations, the High Commissioner said this is because both countries seek for and work for peace and stability in the international community.

“I will do my best to see that both countries sustain world peace” he said.