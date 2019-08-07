METRO
Abuja Pastor Cries Out Over Missing Wife, 4 Children
Pastor Isaac Pada of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Lugbe, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has raised alarm over the disappearance of his wife and four children.
Pada told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that the incident happened at Lugbe on July 30, while he had gone to work.
He explained that his wife, Precious and four children, Pearl, 8, Pathnel, 6, Pamebelo, 3 and Peace, 7 months were at home at the time he left for work.
Pada, said when he returned home at about 8.22 p.m. on same day, his wife and the children had gone missing.
“Every effort I have made to reach my wife has yielded no result as her phone has been switched off and her family members and relatives I contacted said they did not know her whereabouts.
“There was no quarrel between us before I left for work. I even gave her the money she demanded for her personal use a day before her disappearance with the children,” he said.
Pada said he had reported the incident to the Lugbe Divisional Police Station.
A source at the station who did not want to be identified confirmed that the matter had been reported at the division.
The source said that investigation into the matter had commenced.
