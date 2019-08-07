BBNaija Update: Evictions, Shagging, Tears

Despite some crititism of the BBNaija show, many Nigerians have beenardent followers of the reality TV show since inception. No matter how one love a housemate, they often have to nominate themselves for possible eviction. Many-a-time, the housemates who seem like the biggest threats to others are put up for eviction by other housemates.

Eviction Fears:

On July 29, 2019, the remaining 14 housemates nominated some of their colleagues for eviction and Tacha, Mike, Omashola and Jeff have been put up.

Interestingly, Mike and Tacha are no strangers to being put up for eviction by other housemates. However this is Jeff and Omashola’s first time of being nominated for eviction.

It could be recalled that it was an emotional moment when Big Brother Naija housemates , Nelson and Thelma were evicted from the BBNaija house.

Nelson who many thought would go far was the first to be evicted after his name was mentioned by Ebuka to leave the house which really baffled other housemates.

Also Thelma who many say she has a sparkling resemblance with Nigerian musician Waje was the second housemate to be given the booth.

They all left the house emotional and Esther who’s the closest to Nelson was so teary that every other housemates went to console with her.

Right before leaving the house, Esther had picked an interest in Nelson and was getting close to him while ignoring Frodd’s advances and feelings for her. As expected social media users are now guessing that Frodd is glad to see Nelson go home because he might have Esther to himself again especially now he’s the new HoH.

New Head of House:

The position of HoH is usually assumed by a winner of the weekly task as instructed by Biggie.

Big Brother Naija, housemate, Frodd emerged as the BBNaija winner for this week’s Head of House, HoH, challenge for the ‘Pepper dem gang’ edition.

The position of HoH is usually assumed by a winner of the weekly task as instructed by Biggie.

Two weeks ago, Esther emerged Head of House.

It would be recalled that there was no Head of House last week and all housemates were put up for eviction. The week’s task, housemates were assigned #BBNaija’s bursting balloon challenge; they were given balloons to attach to their feet and were instructed to burst each other’s balloons until there’s a last man standing.

The position of HoH is usually assumed by a winner of the weekly task as instructed by Biggie.

After Jeff and Frodd went on for some minutes in the final round without a winner emerging, Big Brother instructed that they use 30 seconds to resolve on who the winner was.

Miss Tacha & Characteristics:

After BBNaija 2019 housemate, Tacha failed to answer a question correctly on Sunday during the live show hosted by Ebuka, she has now opened up to another housemate, Khafi about the mistake and ignorance on her part.

Recall that Ebuka had during Sunday live eviction show, teased Tacha about being “Braggadocious” and all-knowing about the BBNaija show and asked her to state the ‘Characteristics’ of a winner and its definition.

Unfortunately, Tacha didn’t come forward with the best reply and social media had a fun time making jokes out of the whole scenario.

Confiding in Khafi after the live show ended, Tacha explained what Ebuka’s question meant and what the best response would have been.

Tacha also admitted her ignorance during the discussion which goes further to debunk claims made by her die-hard fans that she deliberately evaded Ebuka’s question.

Unending Shagging Continue:

Big Brother Naija, #BBNaija, 2019 housemates, Gedoni and Khafi, have again been caught having sex.

The inseparable lovebirds were caught on camera having passionate sex under the sheets while other housemates were fast asleep.

Gedoni and Khafi had on two different occasions been caught in the house having sex.

This would make it the third time the duo were caught making out in the house.

Both housemates were recently seen kissing while under the sheets.

They are have adjudged the realest couple of the Pepper Dem Gang reality show and are having a time of their lives.

So, who would go home next? Sunday would tell.

Though, Mr Ikenna Chidoka has been singlehandedly sponsoring this project since 2015, which he made free for the vendors, he believes that sponsorship from bigger organisations and multinationals would help him achieve more and also carry more people along in the long run.

“I have never charged any vendor. It is done for free. Even the next expo is also free for vendors. We are hoping we wouldn’t charge vendors and people coming for the fairs. We are hoping and looking for corporate sponsors to tag along with us based on the track record they see.”

He said based on the success of the Abuja event, they have decided to make it national.

“Our plan is to be having 36 events simultaneously across the 36 states. Every quarter, we would be having what is called the National Small Business Owners Expo Week. Every quarter, they come together to exhibit what they have. They invite people to buy, make connections etc.”

With the many successes recorded by TSBOI, there would be a National Small Business Owners Expo Week, which holds later this year in Kano, Abuja, Owerri and Lagos simultaneously, something that has never been done before. The Expo is to promote the importance of small businesses in Nigerian communities, hence, the name, #My9jaHustle.Though Mr Ikenna Chidoka has been singlehandedly sponsoring this project since 2015 which he made free for the Vendors, he believes that sponsorship from bigger organisations and multinationals would help him achieve more and also carry more people along in the long run.

“ I have never charged any vendor. It is done for free. Even the next expo is also free for vendors. We are hoping we wouldn’t charge vendors and people coming for the fairs. We are hoping and looking for corporate sponsors to tag along with us based on the track record they see.”

He said based on the success of the Abuja event, they have decided to take it national.

“Our plans is to be having 36 events simultaneously across the 36 states. Every quarter we would be having what is called the National Small Business Owners Expo Week. Every quarter, they come together to exhibit what they have. They invite people to buy, make connections etc.”

With the many successes recorded by TSBOI , there would be a National Small Business Owners Expo Week, which holds on December 6 – 8, 2019 in Kano, Abuja, Owerri and Lagos simultaneously, something that has never been done before. The Expo is to promote the importance of small businesses in Nigerian communities, hence the name #My9jaHustle.