WORLD
British Airways Flights Disrupted By IT Failures
Problems with British Airways’ Information Technology (IT) systems left passengers facing flight delays and long queues at airports on Wednesday in the midst of the peak summer holiday period.
The airline, owned by International Airlines Group (ICAG.L), apologised to customers for the disruption and said its technical team was working to resolve the problem as soon as possible.
It urged customers to allow extra time at airports.
The airways would not confirm how many people have been affected by the IT problems, but some customers reported being unable to check-in,while others posted pictures of themselves stuck on planes unable to take off.
The airways was unable to take off for hours at airports including London Gatwick and Newcastle in northern England.
Alex Brayson tweeted that he was on a grounded plane en route to his wedding in Venice from Newcastle.
“Can I have any update on the connection flight please?” he said.
British Airways said it was experiencing some systems problems affecting check-in and flight departures.
The immediate cause of the technical problem was unclear.
The problems are the latest in a string of IT failures to have hit the airline.
A little more than a year ago it was forced to cancel flights at Heathrow, Europe’s biggest airport, after problems with a supplier’s IT system.
And in May 2017 a massive computer system failure because of a power supply issue left 75,000 customers stranded.
Stephen Gibbons tweeted a photo of the cabin of a grounded jet meant to be flying from Scotland to London.
“Been stuck on the ground in Glasgow for an hour now. People finally just walking off the plane,” he wrote.
MOST READ
Ancient Parrot Half The Size Of Humans Discovered
Flood: NANS Mourns Death Of ATBU Students
China To Remove Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Rapeseed Oil Import Tariff
DPR Gives Gas Stations In C/River 1 Month To Relocate From Residential Areas
Gov. Matawalle Sacks LG Secretaries, Heads Of Tertiary Institutions
Israel’s Amos-17 Satellite Successfully Launched
South Sudan Raises Oil Output By 6,000 Barrels
MOST POPULAR
- EDITORIAL10 hours ago
Contrived Delay In The Take Off Of New Minimum Wage
- NEWS23 hours ago
Zamfara Govt. To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage To LG Workers
- AFRICA23 hours ago
Outrage As The Gambia Frees Ex-Regime’s Hitmen
- NEWS18 hours ago
Industrialisation: Ayade Deserves Nobel Prize – Donald Duke
- SPORTS23 hours ago
Kolbinger, First Woman To Win Transcontinental Race
- WORLD24 hours ago
China Warns Hong Kong Protesters Not To ‘Play With Fire’
- NEWS22 hours ago
NUP Decry Plight Of Pensioners Who Lost Documents To Boko Haram
- SPORTS23 hours ago
2020 Olympics: Heat Headache For Tokyo