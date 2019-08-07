D.C. United Set For Talks With Mesut Ozil

D.C. United will hold talks this week with representatives of Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, sources have confirmed to ESPN FC.

The Washington Post was the first to report D.C.’s interest in Ozil. One source added that any deal involving Ozil would occur during the January transfer window, which coincides with MLS’ offseason.

News of D.C. United’s interest in Ozil coincided with the announcement that Wayne Rooney will end his stay with the Black-and-Red at the conclusion of the current MLS season and join English Championship side Derby County as a player/coach in January.

Ozil has struggled to hold a regular place under manager Unai Emery at Arsenal. The former Germany international logged just 1,741 minutes in league play last season, the lowest figure since the 2007-08 campaign when he was breaking through with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

His contract, signed at the beginning of 2019, reportedly pays him over $22.2 million a year. Since joining the Gunners in 2013, Ozil has made 231 league and cup appearances, scoring 43 goals while winning three FA Cups and a Community Shield.

Ozil began his professional career in 2006 with Schalke before moving on to Bremen, Real Madrid and then Arsenal. He was part of Real’s La Liga-winning side in 2011-12 as well as the team that claimed the Copa del Rey the previous season.

At international level, Ozil won 92 caps with Germany while scoring 23 goals, and was part of the side that claimed the 2014 World Cup title. He retired from the Germany team in July, 2018 at the age of 29 citing racism.